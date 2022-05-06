How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Betting Guides

Alex Mac
This Saturday the 148th running of the roses takes place at the Churchill Downs in Louisville as twenty horses bye for a chance to win the Kentucky Derby 2022. The Grade 1 stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds is run at ten furlongs on dirt and is scheduled to take place just before 7 PM ET on Saturday, with a 6:57 PM scheduled post.

South Carolina sports betting fans can bet on the biggest race of the year so far with a number of great horse racing sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2022 in South Carolina, continue reading as we explore the top South Carolina sportsbooks available for the 148th running of the roses this Saturday.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Check out these great South Carolina sports betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the state.

$1,000 Kentucky Derby Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus + $25 Free Bet
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Kentucky Derby Free Bets
100% Welcome Bonus, Up to $2,500
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
Welcome Bonus Offer Up To $1,000
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Kentucky Derby Bets
Up To $500 in Free Kentucky Derby Bets
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
Maximum Horse Racing Betting Offer of $750
Claim Offer

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in South Carolina

South Carolina has historically been a very anti-gambling state, with no forms of sports betting or horse racing being regulated as state law. Even so, betting on horse racing in South Carolina is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2022 in South Carolina, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for the Kentucky Derby
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for the Kentucky Derby
  4. Place your free horse racing bets at the best South Carolina horse racing betting sites

South Carolina Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 in South Carolina

  • 🏇Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Derby
  • 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Kentucky Derby: 6:57 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +450 | Zandon +500 | Taiba +800 | Messier +800

Kentucky Derby Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Derby 2022

The stage is set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be moving forward without longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert, who is in the midst of serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Baffert initially had been training two of the betting favorites in the Run for the Roses.

Instead, horses Taiba and Messier will be trained and tended to by former assistant Tim Yakteen. Taiba will try to become the first horse since 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby with two or fewer starts.

Among the 10 horses with as little horse racing experience as Taiba, none have come close to winning the Kentucky Derby. The average margin of defeat has been 25 lengths.

While Taiba and Messier are among the best horses in the Kentucky Derby field, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter (+450) enters Kentucky Derby 2022 as the odds-on betting favorite.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina horse racing betting sites.

Kentucky Derby Horses 2022 Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Epicenter +450 BetOnline logo
Zandon +500 BetOnline logo
Taiba +800 BetOnline logo
Messier +800 BetOnline logo
White Abarrio +1000 BetOnline logo
Mo Donegal +1200 BetOnline logo
Charge It +1600 BetOnline logo
Smile Happy +2000 BetOnline logo
Cyberknife +2000 BetOnline logo
Simplification +2000 BetOnline logo
Zozos +2500 BetOnline logo
Tiz The Bomb +3300 BetOnline logo
Pioneer of Medina +3300 BetOnline logo
Classic Causeway +3300 BetOnline logo
Tawny Port +3300 BetOnline logo
Barber Road +4000 BetOnline logo
Summer Is Tomorrow +5000 BetOnline logo
Ethereal Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Happy Jack +6600 BetOnline logo

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby in South Carolina

Not everyone will be able to make it to Churchill Downs this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the Kentucky Derby with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, South Carolina horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free.

The best South Carolina sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the Run for the Roses.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best South Carolina sports betting sites and the Kentucky Derby betting offers available for the horse races this week.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Kentucky Derby 2022

BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites, is giving away exclusive Kentucky Derby betting offers this weekend

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Kentucky Derby Bets in South Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Kentucky Derby odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means South Carolina horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free at Churchill Downs. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their Kentucky Derby bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Kentucky Derby bets at BetOnline.

Get Free Kentucky Derby Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Kentucky Derby

The top South Carolina sports betting sites are making it simple to bet on horse races this weekend. With free bets and horse racing betting offers, new members can learn how to bet on Kentucky Derby South Carolina at BetUS.

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest Kentucky Derby Betting Offer in South Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Kentucky Derby online, BetUS has more to offer than most South Carolina online casinos and sportsbooks. For Kentucky Derby 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Kentucky Derby betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Churchill Downs this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • SC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Kentucky Derby

MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Kentucky Derby free bets for the horse races at Churchill Downs this weekend

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Kentucky Derby Betting Odds in South Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Kentucky Derby online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend. At MyBookie, South Carolina residents can bet on the best horse races from tracks around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • SC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Kentucky Derby betting offer by clicking the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

Kentucky Derby Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Kentucky Derby picks, there are a few trends that have earned horse bettors a substantial profit at Churchill Downs.

Let’s go over some of the best Kentucky Derby betting trends below.

  • Dating back to 2008, six winners broke from starting slot 13 and wider.
  • Since 1978, only three horses breaking from the three innermost positions have captured the Kentucky Derby.
  • Seven favorites going back to 2008 have won the Kentucky Derby, including six in succession from 2013 to 2018.
  • All but one of the last 12 Kentucky Derby winners garnered a BRIS Late Pace rating of 100 or higher leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Expert Picks | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

While Epicenter has had the best lead-up to this year’s Kentucky Derby, there may be some advantage in the inexperience of #12 horse Taiba.  Coming into this weekend’s run for the roses, Taiba earned a $450,000 purse by winning the Santa Anita Derby last month, the only major win of the colt’s racing career. With Epicenter coming in on the inside post, Taiba has a stronger path to the front of the pack and may be able to hold the position until at least the midway point of the race.

Taiba ran the Santa Anita Derby at 1:48:46, one second better than Justify did in 2018, who went on to win the Triple Crown. While it is not a track record by any stretch, Taiba is being ridden by Mike Smith, who was the same jockey who rode Justify to the three wins that earned it the silver trophy back in 2018. The stars may be aligned again for Mike Smith at Churchill Downs, which makes Taiba a great bet to make at 8-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby 2022 on Saturday.

Get Free Kentucky Derby Bets at BetOnline

Placing a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

Learn how to pick horses, get the best odds, and expert horse racing picks using our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

