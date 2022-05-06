MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

A 15 game game MLB slate is on tap for Friday. After an action packed Thursday night, let’s look at some of the best MLB bets and picks today.

Best MLB Picks Today | Predictions and Best Bets for the MLB Games Today (May 6):

Below, we will go over the best MLB bets for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Picks Today: Kansas City Royals (+100) vs Baltimore Orioles



Royals vs Orioles Pick | Best MLB Bets Today

Don’t look now, but the Orioles are hot! They’ve won three of their last five games and, despite an inferior roster, continue to put up a good fight every night. But all of this winning might have created some value on their opponent.

For the first time all season, the Orioles are favored, and I will naturally be on the other side. Jordan Lyles will get the nod for the O’s, and he carries a 5.26 ERA, .380xwOBA and a .292 xBA into this game as he ranks in the bottom 25th percentile in pretty much every pitching category.

On the mound for the Royals will be Carlos Hernandez, who has struggled mightily to begin the 2022 campaign after posting a solid 3.68 ERA and 4.35 xERA in 2021. Coming into this one, Hernandez holds a 6.47 xERA and a 9.5% K%, down from 20% in 2021. Hernandez was someone I was high on going into this season, and I am looking at this game as a solid bounce-back spot not only for Hernandez, but for the Royals as a unit. They’ve played back-to-back tough series’ against a red hot Yankees team and the Cardinals on the road. Look for them to get back on track Friday night.

Best MLB Bets Today: Cincinnati Reds (+111) vs Pittsburgh Pirates



Reds vs Pirates Best Bet | Best MLB Picks Today

The Cincinnati Reds are 3-22. That’s not a typo. If you’ve read some of my past betting articles, you know I love betting on bad teams. I’m doing that again here. JT Brubaker is starting for the Pirates, and he boasts a 6.20 ERA and has not pitched well enough to warrant being a greater than -120 favorite against anyone.

The Reds will be rolling out Connor Overton, who has just one start this season in which he went 5.1 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three at Coors Field. Overton only has 20.1 innings pitched on the big league level, including 15 innings in 2021 in which he posted a 4.12 xERA.

The Reds have lost nine games in a row and have become the laughing stock of baseball, what better time to bet them than as home underdogs, off a long road trip, against the Pirates.

Best MLB Bets Today: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks (-137)

Both of these clubs enter this game having won four of their last five games. But the Rockies have been at home, where they’re much more comfortable, and have beaten up on the Reds and Washington Nationals. The Diamondbacks have been winning on the road, and now come home to continue their nice 13-13 start to the season.

Arizona will also have Merril Kelly on the mound, who’s posted a 1.47 ERA (3.47 xERA) and has improved mightily in K%, HardHit% and Whiff% from last season. While he’s getting barrelled up more, up to 8.8%, the Rockies don’t boast much of a threat in that department outside of Ryan McMahon and CJ Cron.

In 9 games on the road this season, the Rockies are slashing .233/.305/.392. They’ve been hot of late, but all at Coors Field. Fade the Rockies on the road on Friday night.