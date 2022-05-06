MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 6

There are 15 MLB games today. Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
Dodgers (NA) vs Cubs (NA) Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.55 ERA)
- Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-2, 2.79 ERA)
Pirates (-117) vs Reds (+107) Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20 ERA)
- Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
Royals (+113) vs Orioles (-123) Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 6.00 ERA)
- Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.50 ERA)
Mets (-141) vs Phillies (+130) Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA)
- Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA)
Rangers (+208) vs Yankees (-230) Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA)
- Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA)
White Sox (+152) vs Red Sox (-165) Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Vince Velasquez (1-2, 4.58 ERA)
- Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 2.51 ERA)
Blue Jays (-137) vs Guardians (+127) Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.77 ERA)
- Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA)
Brewers (NA) vs Braves (NA) Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Eric Lauer (2-0, 1.93 ERA)
- Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-2, 13.50 ERA)
Tigers (+179) vs Astros (-195) Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 3.60 ERA)
- Astros: Luis Garcia (1-1, 4.15 ERA)
Athletics (+155) vs Twins (-170) Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-1, 2.93 ERA)
- Twins Josh Winder (1-0, 2.20 ERA)
Nationals (NA) vs Angels (NA) Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Joan Adon (1-4, 7.33 ERA)
- Angels: Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 3.04 ERA)
Rockies (+131) vs Diamondbacks (-142) Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.90 ERA)
- D-Backs: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA)
Rays (+115) vs Mariners (-125) Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Matt Wisler (1-0, 1.50 ERA)
- Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-0, 0.64 ERA)
Marlins (+117) vs Padres (-127) Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Sany Alcantara (2-1, 2.90 ERA)
- Padres: Yu Darvish (2-1, 4.44 ERA)
Cardinals (+105) vs Giants (-115) Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA)
- Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA)