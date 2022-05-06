MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 6

Jeremy Freeborn
There are 15 MLB games today. Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Dodgers (NA) vs Cubs (NA) Probable Pitchers

  • Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.55 ERA)
  • Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-2, 2.79 ERA)

Pirates (-117) vs Reds (+107) Probable Pitchers

  • Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20 ERA)
  • Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Royals (+113) vs Orioles (-123) Probable Pitchers

  • Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 6.00 ERA)
  • Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.50 ERA)

Mets (-141) vs Phillies (+130) Probable Pitchers

  • Mets: Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA)
  • Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA)

Rangers (+208) vs Yankees (-230) Probable Pitchers

  • Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA)
  • Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA)

White Sox (+152) vs Red Sox (-165) Probable Pitchers

  • White Sox: Vince Velasquez (1-2, 4.58 ERA)
  • Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 2.51 ERA)

Blue Jays (-137) vs Guardians (+127) Probable Pitchers

  • Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.77 ERA)
  • Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

Brewers (NA) vs Braves (NA) Probable Pitchers

  • Brewers: Eric Lauer (2-0, 1.93 ERA)
  • Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-2, 13.50 ERA)

Tigers (+179) vs Astros (-195) Probable Pitchers

  • Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 3.60 ERA)
  • Astros: Luis Garcia (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

Athletics (+155) vs Twins (-170) Probable Pitchers

  • Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-1, 2.93 ERA)
  • Twins Josh Winder (1-0, 2.20 ERA)

Nationals (NA) vs Angels (NA) Probable Pitchers

  • Nationals: Joan Adon (1-4, 7.33 ERA)
  • Angels: Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 3.04 ERA)

Rockies (+131) vs Diamondbacks (-142) Probable Pitchers

  • Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.90 ERA)
  • D-Backs: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA)

Rays (+115) vs Mariners (-125) Probable Pitchers

  • Rays: Matt Wisler (1-0, 1.50 ERA)
  • Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-0, 0.64 ERA)

Marlins (+117) vs Padres (-127) Probable Pitchers

  • Marlins: Sany Alcantara (2-1, 2.90 ERA)
  • Padres: Yu Darvish (2-1, 4.44 ERA)

Cardinals (+105) vs Giants (-115) Probable Pitchers

  • Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA)
  • Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA)
