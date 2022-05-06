NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 3 Picks and Odds (May 7)

On Saturday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 3 picks and predictions are posted here. Our basketball analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the winners of the two playoff games airing today.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds are available below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. To read more articles, other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Best Bets, Odds and Picks (May 1-2)

Best Game 3 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

Today, May 7, the NBA playoffs second-round doubleheader can be watched live on ABC. First, for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Boston Celtics face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. ET. Then, as for the Western Conference Semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee is favored to win over Boston, while Golden State is favored again to defeat Memphis. The NBA playoffs is usually unpredictable from one year to the next. Having said that, there was a time when the Golden State Warriors faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in multiple NBA Finals matchups. Though, the league has more parity at the moment.

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Bucks Pick — Bucks -2 (-110)

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s Game 3 rematch, the Bucks are two-point favorites over the Celtics at Fiserv Forum. After Milwaukee won by 12 points at TD Garden in Game 1, some bettors overreacted. For the most logical reason, the Bucks are without Khris Middleton in this series. Then, in Game 2, Boston bounced back. The C’s defeated them 109-86 on Tuesday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring with 30 points.

As for the Celtics’ injury report, guard Marcus Smart was downgraded to out. Smart also missed Game 2. The guard put up 10 points in 33 minutes played in Game 1. The team needs him back on the court, especially for the next few road games. For one notable betting trend, Boston is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 contests. Plus, the Celtics have covered the spread in their past six road games.

Celtics vs Bucks Prediction | Best NBA Game 3 Picks

Furthermore, for the Bucks’ injury report, guard George Hill remains out. Also, Khris Middleton is out with an MCL sprain in his left knee. Per sources, Middleton could return to the court by the end of this second-round playoff series. However, Grade 2 injuries take up to four weeks to heal. Anyway, Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS in its previous five games played.

Next, the total has gone under in the Bucks’ past seven contests. Nonetheless, the total has gone over in eight of Milwaukee’s last 11 matchups at home versus Boston. Taking everything into account, pick the Bucks to win Game 3, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 212.5. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 3 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets and Picks for NBA Playoffs Round 2

Best NBA Bets: Free Grizzlies vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -7 (-110)

Moreover, the Grizzlies are seven-point underdogs against the Warriors at Chase Center. On Tuesday, Memphis bested Golden State 106-101 at home in Game 2. Ja Morant scored a playoff career-high 47 points in 41 minutes played. Statistically, the Warriors had them beat, but they struggled with their long range jumpers. Golden State shot a pitiful 18.4% from behind the arc.

According to the Grizzlies’ injury report, the team will be without three players again: C Killian Tillie (out), PF Santi Aldama (out) and C Steven Adams (out). Now, Adams has officially cleared protocols before Saturday’s contest, so he could make his second-round debut in Game 3. The Grizzlies are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games played. And Memphis is 6-1 ATS against Golden State in its past seven meetings.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 3 Picks

Additionally, the Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: C James Wiseman (out), SF Andre Iguodala (out), PG Gary Payton II (out) and SG Klay Thompson (day-to-day). After fracturing his left elbow in Game 2, Payton II has been ruled out for the next few weeks. If the Warriors make another NBA Finals appearance, the guard could return by then.

For other important betting trends, the Warriors are on a five-game winning streak at home. The total has gone over in six of Golden State’s last eight games as well. Therefore, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 225.5. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 3 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free April 29

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

More NBA Betting Offers | Game 3 Best Bets