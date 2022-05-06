NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 6

Jeremy Freeborn
Four more National Hockey League series will continue on Friday in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games will be in Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, St. Louis and Boston. According to betonline, the Boston Bruins (-131) are favoured to beat the Carolina Hurricanes (+119), despite being down 2-0. The Tampa Bay Lightning  (-114) are favoured to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs (+103), the St. Louis Blues (-126) are favoured to beat the Minnesota Wild (+114), and the Edmonton Oilers (-143) are favoured to beat the Los Angeles Kings (+129).

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 5.

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7:00 PM
Hurricanes @ Bruins
ROUND 2, GAME 3
TNT/SN360
7:30 PM
Maple Leafs @ Lightning
ROUND 2, GAME 3
CBC/Sportsnet/TBS
9:30 PM
Wild @ Blues
ROUND 2, GAME 3
TNT/SN360
10 PM
 Oilers @ Kings
   ROUND 2, GAME 3
 CBC/Sportsnet/TBS

 

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

Related: NHL Playoffs 2022: Bracket, Schedule & How to Watch 

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
