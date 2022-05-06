NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 6

Four more National Hockey League series will continue on Friday in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games will be in Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, St. Louis and Boston. According to betonline, the Boston Bruins (-131) are favoured to beat the Carolina Hurricanes (+119), despite being down 2-0. The Tampa Bay Lightning (-114) are favoured to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs (+103), the St. Louis Blues (-126) are favoured to beat the Minnesota Wild (+114), and the Edmonton Oilers (-143) are favoured to beat the Los Angeles Kings (+129).

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 5.

TIME ET NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7:00 PM Hurricanes @ Bruins ROUND 2, GAME 3 TNT/SN360 7:30 PM Maple Leafs @ Lightning ROUND 2, GAME 3 CBC/Sportsnet/TBS 9:30 PM Wild @ Blues ROUND 2, GAME 3 TNT/SN360

10 PM Oilers @ Kings ROUND 2, GAME 3 CBC/Sportsnet/TBS

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

