NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 (May 6)

Four Stanley Cup Playoff Series now shift cities, with games on Friday night played in Los Angeles, Boston, Tampa Bay, and St. Louis. Here are the eight projected starting goaltenders with the odds for all four NHL games courtesy of betonline.ag. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

Carolina Hurricanes (+119) @ Boston Bruins (-131)–

Some were concerned about the Hurricanes goaltending without Fredrik Andersen, who is out with a lower body injury. However, in game one, Antti Raanta was excellent as he made 35 saves on 36 shots in a 5-1 Hurricanes win. Then in game two, Raanta got hurt early, and was replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov, who made 30 saves on 32 shots in a 5-2 Hurricanes win. Kochetkov is projected to start game three, while Jeremy Swayman is the confirmed starter for the Bruins after Linus Ullmark struggled in games one and two.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+103) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (-114)–

The Maple Leafs and Lightning are all tied up in this series after Tampa Bay beat Toronto 5-3 in game two on Wednesday. The Lightning have Andrei Vasilevskiy, while the Leafs have Jack Campbell.

Minnesota Wild (+114) @ St. Louis Blues (-126)–

Wednesday morning Cam Talbot was the projected starter for the Minnesota Wild, but Minnesota head coach Dean Evason went with Marc-Andre Fleury instead. The Wild came away with a 6-2 game two win, and Fleury is projected to start game three. St. Louis plans to counter with Ville Husso, who made 37 saves for the shutout in a 4-0 game one win for the Blues.

Edmonton Oilers (-143) @ Los Angeles Kings (+129)–

After a horrible game one of the series, and a lucky first period in game two where he could have easily given up two goals, Mike Smith picked up the shutout on Wednesday in a 6-0 Oilers romp. Wednesday we saw the bad Jonathan Quick, who was constantly beaten high by Edmonton shooters. Despite their inconsistencies, Quick and Smith will start game three.