NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 (May 7)

Four Stanley Cup Playoff Series now shift cities, with games on Saturday night played in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Washington. Here are the eight projected starting goaltenders with the odds for all four NHL games courtesy of betonline.ag. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

Florida Panthers (-195) @ Washington Capitals (+175)

The Panthers hare projected to have Sergei Bobrovsky today, while Washington will counter with Ilya Samsonov. This would be Samsonov’s first game of the series, after Vitek Vanecek started the two games in Sunrise.

Colorado Avalanche (-224) @ Nashville Predators (+200)

The Predators will have Connor Ingram in net today, while the Avalanche will counter with Darcy Kuemper. Despite losing 2-1 on Thursday, Ingram was spectacular as he made 49 saves on 51 shot attempts by Colorado.

New York Rangers (-123) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (+111)

The Rangers have had an unbelievable year from Igor Shesterkin, who should be a Vezina Trophy candidate. The Penguins will counter with Louis Domingue, after it was announced that Casey DeSmith would be gone from the rest of the playoffs with core muscle surgery.

Calgary Flames (-158) @ Dallas Stars (+143)–

There have only been three goals scored in the two games of this series. Flames head coach Darryl Sutter must love the defensive tempo to games one and two. Calgary is projected to have Jacob Markstrom in between the pipes, while Dallas is projected to go with Jacob Markstrom.