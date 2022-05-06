NY Post Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

News

Jeremy Freeborn
The NY Post Kentucky Derby picks for 2022 have been released.

NY Post Kentucky Derby Picks: Bet Barber Road (+3700)
The weather could impact the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The forecast is calling for rather cool and cloudy conditions with a high of 65°F.

When you consider the fact that the temperature will be in the high 80°s for the rest of the week, you may see people wearing heavy jackets along with their stylish hats when horse racing’s triple crown race is about to start.

On the track, there is a belief by Michael Leboff of the New York Post, that this might be the right time to pick an underdog.

Here are five the paper is considering people to consider.

  1. Barber Road (+3700) at XBet
  2. Cyberknife (+1840) at MyBookie
  3. Mo Donegal (+1230) at MyBookie
  4. Smile Happy (+1635) at XBet
  5. Happy Jack (+7500) at XBet

NY Post Kentucky Derby Picks | NY Post Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

The New York Post covers a variety of sports from hockey to baseball, football and basketball. They have been very active over the years with horse racing, especially the Kentucky Derby. Let’s take a look at five horses the New York Post really likes you to consider in an upset.

Barber Road (+3700) at XBet

Leboff really likes his performances at the Arkansas Stakes where he finished behind Cyberknife, and the Southwest Stakes, where he finished behind Newgrange.

Back the NY Post predictions and take Barber Road to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Back Barber Road(+3700) at Xbet

 

Cyberknife (+1840) at MyBookie

Cyberknife has become a betting favorite due to its win at the Arkansas Stakes.

The horse has the support of many who have gone through cancer treatment, as Cyberknife is a non-surgical treatment option for prostate cancer. One of those people that experienced cancer and used the Cyberknife treatment was in fact Cyberknife’s owner Al Gold.

With a great back story and a favorable +1840 price at MyBookie, Cyberknife will be one of the most popular Kentucky Derby longshots on Saturday.

Take Cyberknife to win the Kentucky Derby.

Back Cybernife(+1840) at MyBookie

 

Mo Donegal (+1230) at MyBookie

The New York Post believes Mo Donegal could benefit if this is a fast track.

He is the son of Uncle Mo, who was dominant as a two-year-old in 2010. However due to an illness, Uncle Mo could not compete at the Kentucky Derby.

While Mo Donegal was a popular pick heading into the race, many experts have decided not to use him after he got unlucky with gate 1 in the post position draw. That’s not the case here.

Take Mo Donegal to win the Kentucky Derby (+1230) at Churchill Downs.

Back Mo Donegal (+1230) at MyBookie

 

Smile Happy (+1635) at XBet

In its last two races, Smile Happy finished second behind Epicenter in one race, and Zandon in the other.

With both horses coming into the the 148th run for the roses as co-favorites, why not take a chance with Smile Happy to get his revenge?

Take Smile Happy to win the Kentucky Derby by clicking the button below.

Back Smile Happy (+1635) at Xbet

 

Happy Jack (+7500) at XBet

At +7500, the only horse that has a worse chance of winning the Kentucky Derby is Summer is Tomorrow (+9000). Yet, there is a belief that if this a fast track, the New York Post believes Happy Jack could get in the hunt.

At these odds, bettors won’t have to risk a lot of money to be happy if he wins the race.

Click below to take Happy Jack (+7500) to win the Kentucky Derby at XBet.

Back Happy Jack(+7500) at Xbet

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
