Steve Kornacki Ketucky Derby Picks | Expert Kentucky Derby Picks 2022

Jon Conahan
Steve Kornacki Kentucky Derby

With the 2022 Kentucky Derby set to start on Saturday, it’s time to start looking at Steve Kornacki’s picks for the Triple Crown race. Check out all of the Steve Kornacki Kentucky Derby picks below.

Steve Kornacki Kentucky Derby Pick: Bet Taiba (+750)
Surprisingly, Steve Kornacki is going to be going with plenty of underdogs in the race. This could come back to benefit him and the people who decide to tail him.

Below, we’ll go over all of the Steve Kornacki Kentucky Derby picks and where to find the best odds for every horse online.

RELATED: Andy Serling Kentucky Derby Picks

Steve Kornacki’s Kentucky Derby Picks | Steve Kornacki’s Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

Steve Kornacki has finally made up his mind about who he will back.

Well known for his contributions in politics, Kornacki is also an avid horse racing fan and one of the most esteemed Kentucky Derby experts. He had months to analyze the horses and recently gave his best bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Below, we’ll break down the Steve Kornacki’s Kentucky Derby 2022 picks.

Taiba (+750) at BetUS

Taiba is unraced after winning the Santa Anita Derby and is 2-for-2 in stakes events.

The former Bob Baffert-trained horse was handed to his former assistant trainer Tim Yakteen in order to be eligible for the Derby following Bob Baffert’s 90-day suspension in March.

West Coast horses have long had a dominance in the Kentucky Derby and Taiba is another horse that fits the bill. However, Taiba is a relative rookie, having made his debut in March and then winning the Santa Anita Derby in only his second start, defeating stablemate Messier by a wide margin.

Take Steve Kornacki’s Taiba pick at BetUS.

Back Taiba (+750) at BetUS

Mo Donegal (+1230) at MyBookie

Uncle Mo, who fathered 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, was Mo Donegal’s sire.

One thing to keep in mind here is how well Mo Donegal performed at the Remsen S. Although the Remsen S isn’t as well-known as other events, Mo Donegal did defeat Zandon in it, which few other horses can say.

Take Kornacki’s pick on Mo Donegal at MyBookie below.

Back Mo Donegal (+1230) at MyBookie

RELATED: Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Charge It (+1600) at BetOnline

Kornacki is interested in betting on Charge It, which has not been a common theme with other gamblers.

One factor that appears to be deterring others from betting on Charge It right now is the possibility that his lack of experience will hurt him, as it did in the Florida Derby.

Charge It has a good chance of winning the Kentucky Derby if he can get out of the gate better than he did in that race. Charge It has shown resilience to offer an extra push late in races when he is in form, thanks in part to his tremendous top-end speed.

Back Kornacki’s picks and take Charge It to win the 2o22 Kentucky Derby/

Back Charge It (+1600) at BetOnline

RELATED: Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby Picks | Kentucky Derby 2022 Predictions

Placing a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

News
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
