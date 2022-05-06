Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 6

There are some definite solid matches as we approach the weekend in Major League Baseball. Here is the top five games on Friday. In a unique day, 13 MLB games are free on mlb.com.

5) New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies TV: SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia 7:05 PM ET

Max Scherzer has been sensational to start the year for the Mets (-141). He is 4-0 with an earned run average of 2.61. The Phillies (+130) are struggling as they are 11-15, but have received strong pitching from Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA) to start the year.

4) Toronto Blue Jays @ Cleveland Guardians TV: Rogers Sportsnet One/Bally Sports 7:10 PM ET

This game features the aces of the Blue Jays (-137) and Guardians (+127). Toronto has Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.77 ERA), while Cleveland is countering with Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA). The Blue Jays (16-11) have fallen behind the Tampa Bay Rays, into third place in the American League East.

3) Tampa Bay Rays @ Seattle Mariners TV: Apple TV+ 9:40 PM ET

There is another intriguing pitching matchup here as Matt Wisler (1-0, 1.50 ERA) goes for the Rays (+115), and Logan Gilbert (4-0, 0.64 ERA) goes for the Mariners (-125). In 28 innings, Gilbert has only given up two earned runs to date! The Rays meanwhile are second in the AL East at 16-10.

2) Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks TV: AT&T/Bally Sports 9:40 PM ET

The Diamondbacks (-142) have got themselves back to the .500 mark, but are still in the basement at 13-13 in the very talented National League West. The Rockies (+131) are third in the NL West at 15-10, and only two games back of the Dodgers. Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.90 ERA) starts for the Rockies, and Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA) starts for Arizona.

1) St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants TV: Bally Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area 10:15 PM ET

In the only game of the day where both teams are above .500, the Cardinals (+105) are second in the NL Central at 15-10, while the Giants (-115) are fourth in the NL West at 14-11. The Cardinals will be going with fire baller Jordan Hicks, one of the most electrifying pitchers in the game today.