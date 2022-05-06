MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 6

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There are some definite solid matches as we approach the weekend in Major League Baseball. Here is the top five games on Friday. In a unique day, 13 MLB games are free on mlb.com.

5) New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies TV: SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia 7:05 PM ET

Max Scherzer has been sensational to start the year for the Mets (-141). He is 4-0 with an earned run average of 2.61. The Phillies (+130) are struggling as they are 11-15, but have received strong pitching from Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA) to start the year.

4) Toronto Blue Jays @ Cleveland Guardians TV: Rogers Sportsnet One/Bally Sports 7:10 PM ET

This game features the aces of the Blue Jays (-137) and Guardians (+127). Toronto has Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.77 ERA), while Cleveland is countering with Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA). The Blue Jays (16-11) have fallen behind the Tampa Bay Rays, into third place in the American League East.

3) Tampa Bay Rays @ Seattle Mariners TV: Apple TV+ 9:40 PM ET

There is another intriguing pitching matchup here as Matt Wisler (1-0, 1.50 ERA) goes for the Rays (+115), and Logan Gilbert (4-0, 0.64 ERA) goes for the Mariners (-125). In 28 innings, Gilbert has only given up two earned runs to date! The Rays meanwhile are second in the AL East at 16-10.

2) Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks TV: AT&T/Bally Sports 9:40 PM ET

The Diamondbacks (-142)  have got themselves back to the .500 mark, but are still in the basement at 13-13 in the very talented National League West. The Rockies (+131) are third in the NL West at 15-10, and only two games back of the Dodgers. Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.90 ERA) starts for the Rockies, and Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA) starts for Arizona.

1) St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants TV: Bally Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area 10:15 PM ET

In the only game of the day where both teams are above .500, the Cardinals (+105) are second in the NL Central at 15-10, while the Giants (-115) are fourth in the NL West at 14-11. The Cardinals will be going with fire baller Jordan Hicks, one of the most electrifying pitchers in the game today.

Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 6

Jeremy Freeborn  •  51min
MLB
MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today
Robert Coles  •  2h
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  22h
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 5
Jon Conahan  •  22h
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 5
Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 5
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 5 2022
Astros
Dusty Baker becomes 12th manager with 2000 wins
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2022