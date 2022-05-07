2022 Kentucky Derby: Betting Offers, Free Bets, and Odds Boosts

The Kentucky Derby is one of the biggest horse racing events of the year. It’s known as the most exciting two minutes in sports and the 148th annual Kentucky Derby will not disappoint.

It will be a stacked field at Churchill Downs this weekend, with the top three-year-old thoroughbreds racing at 6:57 pm ET on Saturday, May 7th. Zandon and Epicenter are the leading favorites at +500 odds. While the most expensive horse in the field, Taiba looks to prove his worth at +700 odds on Saturday.

While sports betting isn’t legal in every state yet, horse racing fans can get in on the action at the top US sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down the best Kentucky Derby betting offers, free bets and odds boost available at the top US horse racing betting sites.

The Best Kentucky Derby Betting Offers and Free Bets in 2022

Horse racing fans can cash in free bets, betting offers, and odd boosts this weekend at the top US sportsbooks for the Kentucky Derby.

Below, we’ll rank the best US horse racing betting offers available for the Kentucky Derby.



How to Claim Free Bets for Kentucky Derby 2022

It’s never been easier claim free bets and betting offers for the Kentucky Derby. Now that most states have legalized sports betting, horse racing fans don’t have to travel to the track to place their Kentucky Derby bets.

The top online sportsbooks are offering free bets, betting offers, and odd boosts this weekend for the Kentucky Derby.

To learn how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 and claim free horse racing bets, check out the list below.

Click here to get your Kentucky Derby free bets Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your US sports betting bonus for the Kentucky Derby Place your free horse racing bets on the 2022 Kentucky Derby

US Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 in US

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Derby: 6:57 pm ET

6:57 pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +500 | Zandon +500 | Taiba +700 | Messier +1000

Kentucky Derby Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Derby 2022

The stage is set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be moving forward without longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert, who is in the midst of serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Baffert initially had been training two of the betting favorites in the Run for the Roses.

Instead, horses Taiba and Messier will be trained and tended to by former assistant Tim Yakteen. Taiba will try to become the first horse since 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby with two or fewer starts.

Among the 10 horses with as little horse racing experience as Taiba (+700), none have come close to winning the Kentucky Derby. The average margin of defeat has been 25 lengths.

While Taiba and Messier are among the best horses in the Kentucky Derby field, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter (+500) enters Kentucky Derby 2022 as the odds-on betting favorite. After securing post 10 in the post position draw, Zandon has seen his Kentucky Derby odds shorten to as low as +500 over the last few days.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline, one of the best US horse racing betting sites.

Kentucky Derby Horses 2022 Kentucky Derby Odds Play Epicenter +500 Zandon +500 Taiba +700 Messier +1000 White Abarrio +1000 Mo Donegal +1200 Charge It +1400 Smile Happy +1600 Crown Pride +2000 Cyberknife +2200 Simplification +2500 Zozos +2500 Tiz The Bomb +3300 Pioneer of Medina +3300 Barber Road +3300 Classic Causeway +3300 Tawny Port +3300 Happy Jack +6600 Summer Is Tomorrow +6600 Ethereal Road +6600

The Best US Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Churchill Downs this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the Kentucky Derby with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, US horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free.

The best US sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the Run for the Roses.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best US sports betting sites and the Kentucky Derby betting offers available for the horse races this week.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Kentucky Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Kentucky Derby Bets in US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Kentucky Derby odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means US horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free at Churchill Downs. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their Kentucky Derby bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Kentucky Derby bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Kentucky Derby in 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Kentucky Derby Betting Offer in US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Kentucky Derby online, BetUS has more to offer than most US online casinos and sportsbooks. For Kentucky Derby 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Kentucky Derby betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Churchill Downs this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Horse Betting Bonus of $2500

US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Kentucky Derby Betting Odds In US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Kentucky Derby online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend. At MyBookie, US residents can bet on the best horse races from tracks around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

US Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Kentucky Derby betting offer by clicking the button below.

Kentucky Derby Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Kentucky Derby picks, there are a few trends that have earned horse bettors a substantial profit at Churchill Downs.

Let’s go over some of the best Kentucky Derby betting trends below.

Dating back to 2008, six winners broke from starting slot 13 and wider.

Since 1978, only three horses breaking from the three innermost positions have captured the Kentucky Derby.

Seven favorites going back to 2008 have won the Kentucky Derby, including six in succession from 2013 to 2018.

All but one of the last 12 Kentucky Derby winners garnered a BRIS Late Pace rating of 100 or higher leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Expert Picks | Kentucky Derby 2022 Predictions

Formerly under Bob Baffert’s guidance, Taiba was released to trainer Tim Yakteen. While the colt has only made two starts, Taiba is one of the favorites in the 148th Run for the Roses.

In his debut, Taiba smoked the field during a six-furlong sprint at Santa Anita Park by 7 lengths. To qualify for the Kentucky Derby, Taiba raced against a deep field in the Runhappy Santa Anita Derby, a 1 ⅛ mile race. Taiba sat off the pace for the majority of the run, only to power through down the stretch to beat Messier by 2 ¼ lengths.

After drawing the No.12 post, Tabia will have an excellent opportunity to push the pace and steal ground early. Look for Taiba to use his power to win down the stretch.

Take Taiba to be draped in roses on Saturday.

Click on the button below to claim your free Kentucky Derby bets at BetOnline.

