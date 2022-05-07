Racing

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offers | $1000 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Kentucky Derby offer - Bet Online
BetOnline have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers. You can claim a 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 with BetOnline by reading on and claiming this offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 Kentucky Derby race on Saturday afternoon.

How To Claim The BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at BetOnline, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with your welcome bonus of up to $1000.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet
  4. Receive your 50% welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)
How to Place a Bet With Your BetOnline Kentucky Derby Free Bets

Once you sign up to BetOnline and claim your Kentucky Derby betting offer, placing a bet on the big race could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • Sign up to BetOnline 
  • Go to the BetOnline ‘RaceBook’ section
  • Click on 2022 Kentucky Derby in the Featured Races section
  • Select your Kentucky Derby Bet and place it

BetOnline has one of the best RaceBooks on the market and they have plenty of choice for bettors for the Kentucky Derby.

You can bet on your horse to win, place or show. A ‘Win’ bet requires the horse to be in first place. A ‘place’ means your selection needs to finish in first or second and a ‘Show’ is for your horse to finish in the first three finishers.

But that’s not all, as BetOnline also have markets such as the Exacta, Trifecta and Superfecta for those who think they know the order of the finishers. BetOnline will also have plenty of specials and other markets available on the day of the race.

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offers For Existing Customers

$10,000 Kentucky Derby First & Last Contest

One fantastic offer which existing customers can make use of is the stupendous Kentucky Derby First and Last $10,000 betting offer. Read the following Ts&Cs to make use of this superb BetOnline existing customer offer.

BetOnline $10,000 Kentucky Derby First & Last Contest Terms

  • You must be a registered BetOnline customer to make your picks
  • Make a $20 wager on the Racebook to qualify
  • Make your picks up until 6:30pm ET on Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Select the First Place and Last Place finishers, get a share of up to $5,000 cash
