Ed Olczyk Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Ed Olczyk Horse Racing Picks

Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby picks have been released.

For 16 seasons in the National Hockey League, Ed Olczyk of Chicago, Illinois played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. In 1031 games, he had 342 goals and 452 assists and 794 points from 1984 to 2000. Since his retirement, Olczyk has been a top hockey analyst. First for NBC, and now TNT. In addition to being a hockey analyst, Olczyk is a horse racing analyst too. Should it be of any surprise that he once owned a horse called Bourque?

Eddie Olczyk Kentucky Derby Picks | Eddie Olczyk Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

Let’s break down the two horses Olczyk likes the most.

Mo Donegal (+900) at XBet | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Olczyk appears to be on the Mo Donegal bandwagon for a while now. He really likes his tactics and ability to have a “really strong kick.” His primary concern however is the fact that Mo Donegal is in the first position. Olczyk is fully aware that a horse has not won the Kentucky Derby from position number one since Ferdinand in 1986. Ferdinand went through back-to-back outstanding years in the 1980’s. After winning the 1986 Kentucky Derby, he won the 1987 Breeder’s Cup Classic.

Epicenter (+350) at XBet | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

In the early afternoon of race day, Epicenter is the horse to beat at this time. For most of the week Epicenter and Zandon (+500) have been neck and neck regarding the favourite, but Epicenter appears to have the very slight advantage. What Olczyk likes most about Epicenter is his ability to beat in the lead or very near it.

