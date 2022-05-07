Epicenter Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Epicenter

Epicenter is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Kentucky Derby after his smooth win in the Louisiana Derby at the end of March – and you can back him at 7/2 with BetOnline by clicking below.

Epicenter Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Runs: 4

Wins: 3

Draw: 3

Did You Know? 6 of the last 10 Kentucky Derby favourites have won, while 9 of the last 10 market leaders have been placed (top three)

Epicenter Key Kentucky Derby Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Epicenter to win the Kentucky Derby.

10/10 – Ran in the last 7 weeks

10/10 – Won by a US bred horse

10/10 – Never won at Churchill Downs before

9/10 – Never raced at Churchill Downs before

9/10 – Had won over at least 1m1f before

9/10 – Placed favourites

8/10 – Won last time out

7/10 – Won 3 or more times before

6/10 – Had exactly 4 previous runs

6/10 – Winning favourites

Can Epicenter Be The Kentucky Derby Winner?

The Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter has been near the head of the Kentucky Derby for over a month, since he won easily at Fairgrounds racecourse on the 26th March in the Louisiana Derby – therefore, there is every chance Epicenter will be the winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Oh, and last year’s Kentucky Derby winner – Mandaloun – also ran in the Louisiana Derby.

That win was only Epicenter’s fourth career start and having notched three wins from those opening runs (a close second in the other) he’s a classy 3 year-old colt with bags more potential – he looks a worthy Kentucky Derby favourite.

Epicenter’s trainer – Steve Asmussen – will be looking for his first win in the Kentucky Derby, but regular jockey – Joel Rosario – is no stranger to winning the Churchill Downs race after scooping the prize in 2013 on a horse called Orb.

Those looking elsewhere for the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner might cling to the fact that all four runs for Epicenter have come on the same track – Fairgrounds. Therefore, will he be just as good away from that venue? However, with both tracks left-handed ovals there is every chance the Churchill Downs course will be just fine for Epicenter.

Epicenter’s main dangers according to the betting are the Chad C Brown-trained Zandon and the Mike E Smith-ridden Taiba, who both also head into Saturday’s Kentucky Derby off the back of nice wins.