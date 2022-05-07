There are currently no regulated options for sports betting in California but residents don’t have to miss out on the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight this weekend. In fact, boxing fans can bet on Alvarez vs Bivol in California with the best online sportsbooks.
The best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and boxing betting offers for the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight this weekend.
Read on to learn how to bet on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in California and claim up to $5,750 in free boxing bets.
How to Bet on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in California
While California sports betting isn’t legal, boxing fans can still bet on tonight’s fight at the top online sportsbooks.
Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in California.
The Best California Sports Betting Sites for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
Check out the list below for the best California sports betting sites for Alvarez vs Bivol.
Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol | How to Watch the Boxing Fight Tonight
- 🥊 Boxing Event: Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
- 📅 Boxing Event Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- 🕙 When is Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: 8:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: T-Mobile Arena| Las Vegas, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View
- 🏆 Boxing Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
- 🎲 Boxing Odds: Canelo Alvarez (-550) | Dmitry Bivol (+450)
Boxing Betting Odds | Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
For a breakdown of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol from BetOnline, scroll down below.
Boxing Betting Odds for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
Alvarez is heavily favored at -550 odds. Meanwhile, Bivol comes into the ring with +450 odds to win the fight.
Check out the boxing betting odds for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol from BetOnline, one of the top California sports betting sites.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Canelo Alvarez
|-550
|Dmitry Bivol
|+430
Boxing Betting Odds on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Total Rounds
The best California sports betting sites have set the rounds at 10.5 with -275 odds favoring the over, suggesting this fight will go the distance. Meanwhile, the under is set at +215 odds.
Check out the boxing betting odds below from BetOnline.
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 10.5
|-275
|Under 10.5
|+215
The Best California Boxing Betting Sites for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
The best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and boxing betting offers this weekend for Alvarez vs Bivol.
Scroll down below to learn more about the best California sports betting sites and the boxing betting offers available for the fight this weekend.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Boxing Bets in California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the top boxing betting sites, BetOnline offers a wide variety of free bets for tonight’s fight. With three free boxing bets and $1,000 in free California sports betting offers, bettors can win all night long at BetOnline.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Boxing Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
|✅ Recommended For
|Biggest Boxing Betting Offer in California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the oldest California sports betting sites, BetUS is giving away one of the biggest boxing betting offers this weekend for the Alvarez vs Bivol fight. While it’s a heavily lopsided fight, boxing fans can still find valuable bets at BetUS with a wide variety of markets.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Boxing Betting Bonus of $2500
- CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Alvarez vs Bivol 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best Boxing Betting Odds In California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Boxing fans can score $1,000 in free California sports betting offers this weekend for the Alvarez vs Bivol fight. Along with great boxing betting offers, MyBookie offers the most competitive boxing odds in the state.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Boxing Betting Bonus of $1,000
- CA Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in California
Alvarez will be moving back to 175 pounds on Saturday to challenge for the WBA light heavyweight crown. Three years removed from his last light heavyweight fight, Alvarez will have yet another chance to prove to the world that he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter.
Alvarez has moved between weight classes effortlessly, carrying his power with him between fights. Bivol is often looked at as a safe fighter that relies on his footwork, defense, and technique to outbox opponents from distance.
However, Alvarez has never gone down as a pro and will likely try to move inside against Bivol, which could make the Russian fighter uncomfortable.
Take Alvarez to win this light heavyweight bout versus the undefeated Bivol on Saturday night.