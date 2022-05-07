There are currently no regulated options for sports betting in California but residents don’t have to miss out on the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight this weekend. In fact, boxing fans can bet on Alvarez vs Bivol in California with the best online sportsbooks.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol | How to Watch the Boxing Fight Tonight

🥊 Boxing Event: Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol 📅 Boxing Event Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕙 When is Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: T-Mobile Arena| Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena| Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 Boxing Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol 🎲 Boxing Odds: Canelo Alvarez (-550) | Dmitry Bivol (+450)

Boxing Betting Odds | Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

For a breakdown of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

Alvarez is heavily favored at -550 odds. Meanwhile, Bivol comes into the ring with +450 odds to win the fight.

Check out the boxing betting odds for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol from BetOnline, one of the top California sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Canelo Alvarez -550 Dmitry Bivol +430

Boxing Betting Odds on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Total Rounds

The best California sports betting sites have set the rounds at 10.5 with -275 odds favoring the over, suggesting this fight will go the distance. Meanwhile, the under is set at +215 odds.

Check out the boxing betting odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 10.5 -275 Under 10.5 +215

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in California

Alvarez will be moving back to 175 pounds on Saturday to challenge for the WBA light heavyweight crown. Three years removed from his last light heavyweight fight, Alvarez will have yet another chance to prove to the world that he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter.

Alvarez has moved between weight classes effortlessly, carrying his power with him between fights. Bivol is often looked at as a safe fighter that relies on his footwork, defense, and technique to outbox opponents from distance.

However, Alvarez has never gone down as a pro and will likely try to move inside against Bivol, which could make the Russian fighter uncomfortable.

Take Alvarez to win this light heavyweight bout versus the undefeated Bivol on Saturday night.