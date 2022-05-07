Betting Guides

How to Bet on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on canelo vs bivol in florida

The Florida sports betting market isn’t expected to have any significant movement in 2022 but boxing fans can still place bets online for the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight.

The best Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and boxing betting offers for the Alvarez vs Bivol fight on Saturday night. With up to $5,750 in free bets available, Florida residents can bet on the Canelo Alvarez fight for free. 

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in Florida and claim free boxing bets.

The Best Florida Sports Betting sites for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

Check out the list below for the best Florida sports betting sites for Alvarez vs Bivol.

How to Bet on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in Florida

While Florida sports betting isn’t legal, boxing fans can still be on Alvarez vs Bivol at the top online sportsbooks.

For a guide on how to bet on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in Florida, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your boxing betting offers for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Florida sports betting bonus for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight
  4. Place your free boxing bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol | How to Watch the Boxing Fight Tonight

  • 🥊 Boxing Event: Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
  • 📅 Boxing Event Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: 8:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: T-Mobile Arena| Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View
  • 🏆 Boxing Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Canelo Alvarez | Dmitry Bivol
  • 🎲 Boxing Odds: Canelo Alvarez (-550) | Dmitry Bivol (+450)

Boxing Betting Odds | Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

For a breakdown of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

Alvarez is heavily favored at -550 odds. While Bivol comes into the ring with +450 odds to win the fight.

Check out the best boxing betting odds for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play
Canelo Alvarez -550 BetOnline logo
Dmitry Bivol +430 BetOnline logo

Boxing Betting Odds on Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Total Rounds

The best Florida sports betting sites have set the rounds at 10.5 with -275 odds favoring the over suggesting this fight will go the distance. Meanwhile the under is set at +215 odds.

Check out the boxing betting odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play
Over 10.5 -275 BetOnline logo
Under 10.5 +215 BetOnline logo

The Best Florida Boxing Betting Sites for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

The best Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and boxing betting offers this weekend for Alvarez vs Bivol.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Florida sports betting sites and the boxing betting offers available for the fight this weekend.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

One of the best florida sports betting sites, BetOnline offers free bets, boxing betting offers for Alvarez vs Bivol this weekend

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the top boxing betting sites, BetOnline offers a wide variety of free bets for tonight’s fight. With three free boxing bets and $1,000 in free Florida sports betting offers, bettors can win all night long at BetOnline.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Boxing Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free boxing bets at BetOnline.

Get Free Boxing Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

Learn how to bet on canelo alvarez vs bivol in florida at betus

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest Boxing Betting Offer in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Florida sports betting sites, BetUS is giving away one of the biggest boxing betting offers this weekend for the Alvarez vs Bivol fight. While it’s a heavily lopsided fight, boxing fans can still find valuable bets at BetUS with a wide variety of markets.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Boxing Betting Bonus of $2500
  • FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for Alvarez vs Bivol, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Alvarez vs Bivol 2022

With the best boxing betting odds, learn how to bet on Alvarez vs Bivol in Florida at MyBookie

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Boxing Betting Odds In Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Boxing fans can score $1,000 in free Florida sports betting offers this weekend for the Alvarez vs Bivol fight. Along with great boxing betting offers, MyBookie offers the most competitive boxing odds in the state.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Boxing Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • FL Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie boxing betting offer by clicking the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in Florida

Alvarez will be challenging for the WBA light heavyweight crown in his first fight in the weight class in nearly three years. In his last light heavyweight bout, Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev to claim the WBC title before immediately vacating it.

Alvarez has moved between weight classes effortlessly, carrying his power with him between fights. He will need to be patient and precise against Bivol, who is adept at playing chess in the ring for 12 rounds. 

Alvarez has an excellent chin and he’s never gone down as a pro, so look for him to take the fight to Bivol in this matchup. Expect Alvarez to get on the inside against Bivol and turn this into more of a good, old-fashioned street fight, which should play to his advantage on Saturday night. 

Take Alvarez to win this light heavyweight bout versus the undefeated Bivol at T-Mobile Arena.

Bet on the boxing bets at BetOnline
