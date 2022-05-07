How to Bet on UFC 274 | Arizona Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 274 takes place this Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event is headlined by a UFC lightweight championship bout between current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, as he defends his gold against former interim UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.

The co-main event sees a UFC women’s strawweight title bout between UFC champion Rose Namajunas, as she takes on the inaugural UFC strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, in a rematch from their meeting in 2014.

Arizona sports betting fans can bet on this weekend’s double title fight UFC card from the comfort of their own homes. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 274 in Arizona, continue reading as we explore the top Arizona sports betting sites available for this weekend’s massive UFC pay-per-view event.

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites for UFC 274

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

How to Bet on UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje in Arizona

Pick a sports betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC 274 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Arizona sports betting bonus for UFC 274 Place your free bets on UFC 274

Arizona UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje in Arizona

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 274

UFC 274 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, May 7th, 2022

Saturday, May 7th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 274: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 274: Footprint Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Arena, Phoenix, AZ 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 274 Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje 📊 UFC Records: Oliveira (20-8-1) | Gaethje (6-3)

Oliveira (20-8-1) | Gaethje (6-3) 🎲 UFC 274 Odds: Oliveira (-181) | Gaethje (+156)

UFC Odds | UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Odds

Charles Oliveira is lined as the betting favorite over Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title fight at UFC 274 this weekend. Gaethje is no stranger to being the betting underdog in his UFC career, with four of his six UFC wins coming when lined as the plus-money dog.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje | UFC 274 Odds

Check out the UFC 274 moneyline odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC 274 Odds BetOnline Free Play Charles Oliveira -181 Justin Gaethje +156

UFC 274 Odds for Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC 274 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Oliveira vs Gaethje fight.

Total Rounds UFC 274 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 1.5 -200 Under 1.5 +160

UFC 274 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 274 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 274 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Maurício Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

UFC 274 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

UFC 274 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Betting on UFC 274 in Arizona | Top Arizona Sportsbooks

Bet on UFC 274 in Arizona with the top UFC betting sites available in the Copper state. If you’re brand new to UFC betting, we’ve got you covered. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 274 in Arizona, and how to find the best UFC betting offers available for AZ residents, continue reading as we explore the top three Arizona sportsbooks available for this weekend’s UFC pay-per-view.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on UFC 274 in Arizona

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Arizona sportsbook available for betting on UFC 274 in Arizona. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, exclusively for Arizona residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on UFC in Arizona with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free UFC Bets for UFC 274 in Arizona

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC Odds in Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most simple and easy-to-use Arizona sports betting sites available for those who wish to bet on UFC 274 this weekend. Register with XBet now and Arizona residents will receive a special matched deposit bonus worth up to $500. See terms below for more information.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Arizona Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on UFC 274 in Arizona now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on UFC 274 in Arizona



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds in Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Arizona sportsbook for those looking to wager on this weekend’s UFC 274 fight card. MyBookie has become known for its great betting offers, loyalty rewards, and free bets for the biggest fights of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. See below for terms and conditions.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Arizona Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on UFC 274 in Arizona with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

UFC 274 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Oliveira vs Gaethje in Arizona

Charles Oliveira comes into Saturday’s UFC main event riding a 10-fight winning streak going back to 2018. In that stretch, Oliveira has won nine fights by stoppage, with his only decision by a three-round dominating performance over former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Justin Gaethje is 6-3 in the UFC, and while his nickname of the ‘Highlight’ is appropriate for the action-packed lightweight contender, it may not be enough to dethrone the lightweight GOAT in this match-up.

If Gaethje brings his typical style of throwing caution to the wind against Charles Oliveira, it may be a quick night for the lightweight champion, who holds the record for most stoppage wins in UFC history with eighteen.

With this in mind, it’s very likely that this fight doesn’t reach the later rounds, which is why the ‘Under 2.5 rounds’ prop at odds of -140, is the best bet headed into Saturday’s UFC 274 main event.