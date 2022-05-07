How to Bet on UFC 274 | California Sports Betting Guide

Bet on UFC 274 in California this weekend as the UFC lightweight gold is on the line in Phoenix, Arizona. Charles Oliveira is riding a 10-fight winning streak and is taking on former UFC interim champion, Justin Gaethje, in what should be an action-packed UFC main event.

The co-main event sees the rematch of the inaugural UFC strawweight title fight, as current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas takes on former UFC champion, Carla Esparza.

Meanwhile, the feature bout of the evening sees former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, as he takes on California’s own ‘El Cucuy’ Tony Ferguson in a three-round lightweight match-up.

California sports betting fans can bet on this weekend's massive UFC pay-per-view from the comfort of their own homes, with a number of great California sportsbooks.

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje in California

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 274

UFC 274 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, May 7th, 2022

Saturday, May 7th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 274: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 274: Footprint Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Arena, Phoenix, AZ 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 274 Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje 📊 UFC Records: Oliveira (20-8-1) | Gaethje (6-3)

Oliveira (20-8-1) | Gaethje (6-3) 🎲 UFC 274 Odds: Oliveira (-181) | Gaethje (+156)

UFC Odds | UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Odds

Charles Oliveira is lined as the betting favorite over Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title fight at UFC 274 this weekend. Gaethje is no stranger to being the betting underdog in his UFC career, with four of his six UFC wins coming when lined as the plus-money dog.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje | UFC 274 Odds

Check out the UFC 274 moneyline odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC 274 Odds BetOnline Free Play Charles Oliveira -181 Justin Gaethje +156

UFC 274 Odds for Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC 274 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Oliveira vs Gaethje fight.

Total Rounds UFC 274 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 1.5 -200 Under 1.5 +160

UFC 274 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 274 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 274 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Maurício Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

UFC 274 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

UFC 274 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

UFC 274 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Oliveira vs Gaethje in California

Charles Oliveira is riding a ten-fight winning streak coming into his second UFC title defense on Saturday night in Arizona. Oliveira has won nine of his last ten fights by stoppage, including a second-round knock-out victory over former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, and a third-round submission win over former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier.

As for Justin Gaethje, the former UFC interim lightweight champion is 6-3 since making his UFC debut back in 2017, with five of his six wins coming inside the distance.

While Oliveira is the favored fighter in this match-up for a reason, the far more likely bet is on the side of the ‘Under,’ with both fighters having a knack for putting their opponents away early. With this in mind, bet on the ‘Under 2.5 rounds’ prop at the current odds of -140. Enjoy the fights.