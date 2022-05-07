In Canada, sports betting is now legal, which means MMA fans can place single game bets on UFC 274 with the top online sportsbooks.

UFC 274 is live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night. While Charles Oliveira missed weight earlier this week, fan favorite Justin Gaethje

The best sports betting sites in Canada are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Scroll down to learn more about how to bet on UFC 274 in Canada and claim up to $5,750 in free MMA bets.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

For the first time ever, Canadians can bet on UFC from the comfort of their own home.

With single-game sports betting legal in Canada, UFC fans can back their favorite fighters for free at the top online sportsbooks.

Check out the list below for the best Canada sports betting sites for UFC 274.

How to Bet on UFC 274 in Canada

It’s never been easier to bet on UFC 274 in Canada, with free bets and UFC betting offers, MMA fans don’t have to break the bank to back their favorite fighters.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on UFC 274 in Canada, check out the guide below.

Click here to get your MMA betting offers for UFC 274 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Canada sports betting bonus for Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje fight Place your free UFC 274 at the best Canada sports betting sites

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC: 274

274 📅 UFC 274 Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 274: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 274: Footprint Center | Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Center | Phoenix, AZ 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Charles Oliveria vs Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveria vs Justin Gaethje 📊 UFC Stats: Charles Olivera 32-8-0 | Justin Gaethje 23-3-0

Charles Olivera 32-8-0 | Justin Gaethje 23-3-0 🎲 UFC 274: Olivera (-135) | Gaethje (+115)

RELATED: UFC 274: Oliveira Vs Gaethje Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

UFC 274 Odds | Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Odds

While Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title after failing to meet weight by 0.5 pounds, he is still favored to win the fight on Saturday night against Gaethje. Oliveira beat Michael Chandler for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262.

The Brazilian fighter has defended his belt once against Dustin Poirer via submission. Oliveira is on a 10-fight win streak and looks to successfully defend his title again on Saturday night.

Gaethje has had an impressive career, winning all his fights but one to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2020. While he’s coming off an impressive fight against Chandler at UFC 268, he finds himself in the underdog position at UFC 274.

For a breakdown of the UFC 274 Odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje from BetOnline, scroll down below.

UFC 274 Odds for Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

While Oliveira opened at -205 odds to win UFC 274, his odds have shortened since then to -135 on the day of the fight.

Early money has been pouring on Gaethje who opened at +175 odds and has +115 odds leading up to the fight.

Check out the best UFC betting odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje from BetOnline, one of the top Canada sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Odds Play Charles Oliveira -135 Justin Gaethje +115

UFC 274 Odds on Oliveira vs Gaethje Total Rounds

The top Canada sports betting sites have the total rounds set for Oliveira vs Gaethje at 1.5 rounds favoring the over at -185 odds, suggesting this fight could go to decision. The under is valued at +155 odds.

Check out the UFC 274 odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds UFC Odds Play Over 1.5 -185 Under 1.5 +155

UFC 274 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 274 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 274 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Maurício Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

UFC 274 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

UFC 274 Early Preliminary Card | 5:30 PM ET (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

UFC 274 Stats — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Charles Oliveira Stats

Oliveira is on a 10-fight win streak heading into Saturday night. The Brazilian fighter is a more technical and diverse striker. On his feet, Oliveria lands 3.44 strikes per minute while absorbing 3.13. His game is on the ground as he averages 2.5 takedowns per 15 minutes and has a takedown accuracy of 41 percent. Oliveira also averages 2.8 submissions per 15 minutes. In his last four bouts, he had four takedowns and eight submission attempts.

Justin Gaethje Stats

Gaethje will be a tough opponent to take down with a takedown defense of 73 percent. He was an All-American Division 1 wrestler but is known more as a brawler, punishing his last few opponents. Gaethje lands 7.5 significant strikes per 15 minutes and a strike accuracy of 60 percent.

Charles Oliveira — UFC Bio and Record

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 32

: 32 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach : 74″ (188 cm)

: 74″ (188 cm) Weight 155 lbs (70.3 kgs)

155 lbs (70.3 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 32-8-0

: 32-8-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (28% of wins)

Justin Gaethje — UFC Bio and Record

Rank : #1

: #1 Age : 33

: 33 Country : United States

: United States Height : 5’11” (181 cm)

: 5’11” (181 cm) Reach : 70” (178 cm)

: 70” (178 cm) Weight 155.6 lbs (70.6 kgs)

155.6 lbs (70.6 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record: 23 -3-1

-3-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18 (78% of wins)

The Best Canada Betting Sites for UFC 274: Oliveria vs Gaethje

MMA fans don’t have to look far for the best Canada sports betting offers for UFC 274. The top Canada sportsbooks handing out free bets and UFC betting offers, MMA fans can bet on Oliveira vs Gaethje for free.

With two titles on the line tonight, the top online sportsbooks are also offering a free-to-enter UFC 274 predictor contest. MMA fans can play for free for a chance at $10,000 in cash prizes. It’s never been easier for Canada residents to win big betting on UFC.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Canada sports betting sites and the UFC 274 betting offers available for the fight this weekend.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for UFC 274

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC 274 Bets in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC 274 will be live from Footprint Center this weekend and MMA fans can get in on the betting action at the top Canada sports betting sites like BetOnline. One of the best Canada online gambling sites, BetOnline offers $1,000 in free UFC betting offers and three free bets for UFC 274. MMA fans can also enter a free-to-play UFC 274 predictor contest for $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada UFC Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free UFC 274 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Canada sports betting apps, BetUS has the biggest UFC betting offer for Oliveira vs Gaethje. New members can receive up to $2,500 in free UFC bets for tonight’s fight. Not only can players cash in free bets but BetUS offers some of the most competitive UFC betting odds in Canada. With a boosted bankroll and the best UFC odds, it’s hard not to be a winner at BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada UFC Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for UFC 274, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Oliveira vs Gaethje 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC 274 Betting Odds In Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on UFC 274 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for UFC 274. MyBookie offers reduced juice on UFC betting lines, letting Canada residents have access to the best UFC 274 odds.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada UFC Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie UFC betting offer by clicking the button below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje in Canada

After failing to meet weight, many fans speculate there’s something off with Oliveria. While the Brazilian fighter is the more technical and diverse fighter, he has a tendency to keep his head on the centerline.

Oliveira’s durability is in serious question and he often absorbs clean shots resulting in wobbly legs and being knocked down. While Oliveira has been working on his recovery, Gaethje is not very forgiving.

Take Gaethje to win by KO.

Click on the button below to claim your free UFC bets at BetOnline, one of the top Canada sports betting sites.