How to Bet on UFC 274 | Texas Sports Betting Guide

UFC 274 takes place this Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The UFC lightweight gold is on the line as Charles Oliveira defends his title for a second time, this time against former UFC interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje. The co-main event is a woman’s MMA legacy rematch, as UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her gold against the inaugural strawweight champion Carla Esparza in a rematch over seven years in the making.
Texas sports betting fans can bet on this weekend’s UFC event from the comfort of their own home. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 274 in Texas, continue reading as we dive into the top Texas sports betting sites available for this weekend’s epic UFC pay-per-view event.
The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC 274
Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje in Texas
- 🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 274
- 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, May 7th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC 274: 10:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC 274: Footprint Arena, Phoenix, AZ
- 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC 274 Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje
- 📊 UFC Records: Oliveira (20-8-1) | Gaethje (6-3)
- 🎲 UFC 274 Odds: Oliveira (-181) | Gaethje (+156)
UFC Odds | UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Odds
Charles Oliveira is lined as the betting favorite over Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title fight at UFC 274 this weekend. Gaethje is no stranger to being the betting underdog in his UFC career, with four of his six UFC wins coming when lined as the plus-money dog.
For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.
UFC Betting Odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje | UFC 274 Odds
Check out the UFC 274 moneyline odds for Oliveira vs Gaethje from BetOnline below.
|Moneyline
|UFC 274 Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Charles Oliveira
|-181
|Justin Gaethje
|+156
UFC 274 Odds for Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje Total Rounds
Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC 274 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Oliveira vs Gaethje fight.
|Total Rounds
|UFC 274 Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Over 1.5
|-200
|Under 1.5
|+160
UFC 274 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight
Below, we’ll break down the UFC 274 fight card for the fights tonight.
UFC 274 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)
- Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje
- Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza
- Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
- Maurício Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
UFC 274 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET (ESPN / ESPN+)
- André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
- Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
- Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
- Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
UFC 274 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
- Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
- Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
- Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara
- Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez
- Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia
Betting on UFC 274 in Texas | Top Texas Sportsbooks
Texas sports betting fans can bet on UFC 274 in the Lone Star state in a variety of ways. With the UFC champion, Charles Oliveira, lined as the betting favorite in this match-up, Texas sports betting fans may be looking for alternative betting markets in order to back the American challenger, Justin Gaethje. Bet on the exact method of victory, which round the fight will end, or even on live odds as the fight is taking place, all with the top Texas sports betting sites.
To learn more about how to bet on UFC 274 in Texas, check out our reviews of the top three Texas sportsbooks available for this weekend’s UFC 274 pay-per-view.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on UFC 274 in Texas
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free UFC Bets in Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is the top Texas sportsbook available for betting on UFC 274 in Texas. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, exclusively for Texas residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bet on UFC in Texas with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.
2. XBet – $500 in Free UFC Bets for UFC 274 in Texas
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live UFC Odds in Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet is one of the most simple and easy-to-use Texas sports betting sites available for those who wish to bet on UFC 274 this weekend. Register with XBet now and Texas residents will receive a special matched deposit bonus worth up to $500. See terms below for more information.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on UFC 274 in Texas now.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on UFC 274 in Texas
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best UFC Odds in Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie is the most popular Texas sportsbook for those looking to wager on this weekend’s UFC 274 fight card. MyBookie has become known for its great betting offers, loyalty rewards, and free bets for the biggest fights of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. See below for terms and conditions.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Bet on UFC 274 in Texas with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.
UFC 274 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Oliveira vs Gaethje in Texas
Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje have combined for 14 stoppage victories in their last 19 fights combined. Gaethje has only gone the distance once in his UFC career, which was a three-round war in his last octagon appearance against Michael Chandler back at UFC 268. As for Oliveira, the lightweight champ has just one decision victory across his last ten wins, which was a stand-out 30-26 performance against Tony Ferguson in late 2020.
While Oliveira deserves to be the betting favorite in this match-up, the betting value sides with the ‘Under,’ as both fighters have had a tendency to put their opponents away early. With this in mind, bet on the ‘Under 2.5 rounds’ prop at the current odds of -140.