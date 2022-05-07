NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 7

There are two NBA playoff games on Saturday as the Conference Semifinals take shape. Four teams will be well rested as the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks have all not played since Tuesday.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 6:

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
3:30 Pm
Celtics @ Bucks
ROUND 2, GAME 3
ABC/NBA TV Canada
8:30 Pm
Grizzlies @ Warriors
ROUND 2, GAME 3
 ABC/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

 

 

