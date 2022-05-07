NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 7

Jeremy Freeborn
Four more National Hockey League series will continue on Saturday in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games will be in Dallas, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Washington. According to betonline, all four road teams are favoured to beat the home teams. Already leading 2-0 after Cale Makar’s game two overtime winner, Colorado (-224) is favoured to beat Nashville (+200). Meanwhile, in the three series tied at one, Florida (-195) is favoured to beat Washington (+175), the New York Rangers (-123) are favoured to beat Pittsburgh (+111), and Calgary (-158) is favoured to beat Dallas (+143).

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 7.

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
1:00 PM
Panthers @ Capitals
ROUND 1, GAME 3
ESPN/Sportsnet
4:30 PM
Avalanche @ Predators
ROUND 1, GAME 3
TNT/Sportsnet
7 PM
Rangers @ Penguins
ROUND 1, GAME 3
TNT/Sportsnet/CBC
9:30PM
 Flames @ Stars
   ROUND 1, GAME 3
 CBC/Sportsnet/TNT

 

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

