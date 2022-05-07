NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 7

Four more National Hockey League series will continue on Saturday in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games will be in Dallas, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Washington. According to betonline, all four road teams are favoured to beat the home teams. Already leading 2-0 after Cale Makar’s game two overtime winner, Colorado (-224) is favoured to beat Nashville (+200). Meanwhile, in the three series tied at one, Florida (-195) is favoured to beat Washington (+175), the New York Rangers (-123) are favoured to beat Pittsburgh (+111), and Calgary (-158) is favoured to beat Dallas (+143).

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 7.

TIME ET NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 1:00 PM Panthers @ Capitals ROUND 1, GAME 3 ESPN/Sportsnet 4:30 PM Avalanche @ Predators ROUND 1, GAME 3 TNT/Sportsnet 7 PM Rangers @ Penguins ROUND 1, GAME 3 TNT/Sportsnet/CBC

9:30PM Flames @ Stars ROUND 1, GAME 3 CBC/Sportsnet/TNT

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

