White Abarrio Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On White Abarrio

White Abarrio lines up for Saturday's 2022 Kentucky Derby with a leading chance – having won four of his five starts and the most recent a tidy win in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

White Abarrio Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph Jnr

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Runs: 5

Wins: 4

Draw: 15

Did You Know? ALL of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners were drawn in stalls 5 or higher, while 50% of the last 10 winners came between stalls 13-19 (inclusive) – White Abarrio is drawn in stall 15

White Abarrio Key Kentucky Derby Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back White Abarrio to win the Kentucky Derby.

10/10 – Ran in the last 7 weeks

10/10 – Drawn 5 or higher

10/10 – Won by a US bred horse

10/10 – Never won at Churchill Downs before

9/10 – Had won over at least 1m1f before

8/10 – Won last time out

7/10 – Won 3 or more times before

5/10 – Drawn between 13-19 (inc)

3/10 – Ran at Gulfstream Park last time out

Can White Abarrio Be The Kentucky Derby Winner?

White Abarrio will certainly have his supporters for Saturday’s 2022 Kentucky Derby as he’s a popular grey horse.

Add in that he comes into the race having won four of his five career starts, then he’s a classy 3 year-old colt in the making.

The last of those wins for White Abarrio came in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on the 2nd April – that was the first time this Saffie A Joseph Jr-trained 3 year-old had run over 1m1f, but coped with the longer trip well to suggest another furlong in the Kentucky Derby is well within range.

He’s also raced at Churchill Downs before when third there at the end of November in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes – that track experience will be a huge advantage.

White Abarrio also has a nice draw in 15 and with 50% of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners coming between stalls 13 and 19 this is another key trend in this grey horses favour.