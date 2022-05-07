Betting Guides

XBet Kentucky Derby Betting Offers | $500 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
XBet Kentucky Derby
100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
XBet have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers ahead of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. You can claim 100% deposit match bonus up to $500 with XBet, which you can use on the Kentucky Derby this Saturday if you fancy a wager on the racing.

How To Claim The XBet Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at XBet, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $500 in exclusive first deposit sports bonuses.

  1. Click here to sign up to XBet
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet (minimum deposit of $45)
  4. Receive your exclusive 50% deposit match bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $500)
  5. 50% sports bonus + 50% casino bonus, up to $500, 7X rollover
How to Place a Bet With Your XBet Kentucky Derby Free Bets

Once you sign up to XBet and claim your Kentucky Derby betting offer, placing a bet on the biggest race on US soil could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • Sign up to XBet
  • Go to the XBet ‘RaceBook’ section
  • Click on 2022 Kentucky Derby in the Featured Races section
  • Select your Kentucky Derby Bet and place it

XBet have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with a various different markets across almost every sport you can think of. Not just horse racing but golf, NFL, NBA, UFC and Baseball too to name but a few.

There are various different markets and sections you can make use of on XBet’s vast RaceBook, such as winning margin betting. So if you fancy Epicenter to win by two or three lengths, XBet have some of the best prices on the market for length betting which can enhance your odds and win you even mre money if you are confident your horse will romp home in the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

It doesn’t stop there with XBet. They will also have plenty of bonuses and specials on race day such as enhanced odds, paying extra places and price boosts. Do not miss out on all of the XBet offers ahead of the biggest race on the American racing calendar with their exclusive Kentucky Derby offers and free bets.

XBet Kentucky Derby Betting Offers For Existing Customers

XBet 7% Horse Racing Rebate

One fantastic offer which existing customers can make use of is the amazing 7% horse rebate offer which XBet are offering their existing customers ahead of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby race.

MyBookie 7% Horse Rebate Terms & Conditions

  • You must be a registered XBet customer to make your picks
  • 7% rebate on horse-racing action (qualified tracks)
  • Rebate is automatic
  • Funds deposited into your account the next day

Up to $250 Sports Reload Bonus

Another great offer which existing customers of XBet can make use of is their 25% sports reload bonus up to $250. This stupendous offer is only available to existing customers, and all you have to do to claim this offer is the following.

MyBookie Up to $250 Sports Reload Terms & Conditions

  • Your must be a registered XBet customer
  • Get 25% on your deposit up to $250
  • Use this industry leading reload bonus to add more action to the games you love
  • Use this bonus every time you fund your XBet account
