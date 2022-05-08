Tennis

5 Storylines for the 2022 Italian Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

The 2022 Italian Open actually began on Sunday with men’s and women’s action from Rome. Here are five storylines we should be keeping attention to.

The Best Tennis Betting Sites for the 2022 Italian Open

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

5) Ons Jabeur enters Italy as a WTA 1000 Series champion.

At the Madrid Masters this past week, Ons Jabeur made tennis history by becoming the first Arab woman to win a WTA event. She defeated Jessica Pegula of the United States in the final, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3.

4) Iga Swiatek returns.

The world number one is returning to women’s tennis after missing the Madrid Masters with an arm injury. Swiatek won Indian Wells and the Miami Open earlier this year.

3) First round battle of 2021 Grand Slam finalists.

In a fantastic first round matchup, Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez (-142) faces Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (+122). Fernandez reached the 2021 U.S. Open final before losing to Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu, while Pavlyuchenkova reached the 2021 French Open final before losing to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Fernandez won their only prior battle, a third round win at the Indian Wells in 2021,  5-7, 6-3, 6-4. It is no surprise that Pavlyuchenkova is the favourite on Monday, as she reached her grand slam final last year on clay.

Related: Novak Djokovic, Barbora Krejcikova win French Open 

2) First round battle of US Open champions.

There is a juicy first round match in Rome on Monday. We have the 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada (-116) versus 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu of Great Britain (-104). This will be their first career meeting head-to-head. One thing fans will have to keep an eye on is Raducanu’s back which has been acting up.

Related: Bianca Andreescu becomes first Canadian to Win a Tennis Major in Singles

Related: Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev win U.S. Open

1) Carlos Alcaraz is the player to beat.

It has been a sensational run for Carlos Alcaraz of Spain the last while. He has been sensational over the last month winning in Miami, Barcelona, and now Madrid. In his latest ATP tournament in Madrid, he beat Rafael Nadal in the quarters, Novak Djokovic in the semis, and Alexander Zverev of Germany in the finals.

Topics  
Tennis
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis

NBA
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | Hawaii Sports Betting Sites

What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend May 7 & 8

Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2022
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant will return from injury soon
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend April 30 & May 1
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 30 2022
Tennis
5 Storylines for the 2022 Madrid Masters
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2022
Tennis
Barcelona Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Barcelona Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Alex Mac  •  Apr 19 2022
Tennis
Five storylines from the 2022 Barcelona Open
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2022
Bucks
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend April 16&17
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2022
Tennis
Five storylines from the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 19 2022