Hurricanes Implosion Leads to Bruins Win, 5-2

What a difference a couple of games make. On Sunday, the Boston Bruins evened their best-of-seven series with the Carolina Hurricanes with an impressive 5-2 win. In the first two games, the Bruins took a plethora of undisciplined penalties. Games three and four were remarkably different.

During game four, the Hurricanes had a parade to the penalty box, and that proved to be very costly. When it was all said and done, the Boston Bruins had nine power play opportunities, going 2-for-9 on the man advantage. The Hurricanes went 0-for-5 on the man advantage.

Perfection Line Goes Off

After registering one assist and going a minus-three in the first two games, Bruins forward Brad Marchand went off Sunday scoring (2g-3a–5pts) he was also a plus-five. Before game three, the Bruins coaching staff reunited Marchand and Patrice Bergeron with David Pastrnak. It was the right move by Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. Sunday, “The Perfection Line” had a big day: Marchand 5 points, Patrice Bergeron (1g-2g–3pts), and David Pastrnak (1g-1a–2pts) recorded 10 and was a plus-7.

Brad Marchand tallied 2-3—5 and established a new Stanley Cup Playoffs career high, just one point shy of the Boston Bruins record for most in a postseason game.

Vicious Cross-Check

At the 10:00-minute mark of the third period, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo viciously cross-checked Boston Bruins forward Curtis Lazar as he entered the Hurricanes’ zone. For his efforts, DeAngelo was assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking. Based on DeAngelo’s on-ice antics he was lucky to be able to remain in the game.

Based on precedence, DeAngelo should get a call from the NHL’s department of players safety. Back in March, Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews was given a two-game suspension for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the throat area. I agree with Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, DeAngelo’s dirty bush-league cross-check is worthy of a call from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

DeAngelo wasn’t done, with 35 seconds remaining in the game, Marchand scored an empty-net goal to give Boston a 5-2 lead. While Marchand was attempting his empty-net goal, DeAngelo wildly slung his stick at the puck as it headed for the Hurricanes net. This is also a penalty. Postgame, Marchand had a brief exchange with DeAngelo. What did Marchand say to DeAngelo? I asked him how his Mother’s day was?