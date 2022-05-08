MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 8

There are 18 MLB games today. Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games. There are doubleheaders today in Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
Chicago White Sox (+145) vs. Boston Red Sox (-157) Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-3, 8.40 ERA)
- Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.38 ERA)
New York Mets (-155) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+143) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA)
- Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (-102) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-108) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.57 ERA)
- Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.50 ERA)
Texas Rangers (+208) vs. New York Yankees (-230) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.81 ERA)
- Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (+117) vs. Atlanta Braves (-127) Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-2, 2.33 ERA)
- Braves: Charlie Morton (1-3, 6.85 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (-189) vs. Cleveland Guardians (+174) Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.45 ERA)
- Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (+117) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-127) Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Zach Thompson (1-3, 9.39 ERA)
- Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-4, 7.01 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (+155) vs. Houston Astros (-168) Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Wily Peralta (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.15 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (+161) vs. Minnesota Twins (-175) Probable Pitchers
- A’s: Daulton Jefferies (1-4, 4.81 ERA)
- Twins: Chris Paddack (1-2, 3.15 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (+120) vs. San Francisco Giants (-130) Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.16 ERA)
- Giants: Jakob Junis (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 2.61 ERA)
- Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
Washington Nationals (+175) vs. Los Angeles Angels (-191) Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.68 ERA)
- Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 1.29 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (+108) vs. Seattle Mariners (-118) Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 19.29 ERA)
- Mariners: George Kirby (MLB Debut)
Colorado Rockies (+134) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-145) Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: German Marquez (0-2, 6.92 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-0, 1.27 ERA)
Miami Marlins (+139) vs. San Diego Padres (-151) Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-4, 6.14 ERA)
- Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 1.97 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (-102) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-108) Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-1, 3.86 ERA)
- Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, 2.59 ERA)
Texas Rangers (+175) vs. New York Yankees (-191) Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA)
- Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.88 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (-176) vs. Chicago Cubs (+161) Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Walker Buehler (3-1, 2.12 ERA)
- Cubs: Marcus Stroman (103, 5.13 ERA)