NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 8

Jeremy Freeborn
Four more National Hockey League series will continue on Sunday in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games will be in Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Boston and St. Louis. According to betonline, the Bruins and Lightning are still favoured to win on Sunday despite trailing their respective series two games to one. Boston (-118) plays Carolina (+107), and Tampa Bay (-116) plays Toronto (105). Meanwhile Edmonton (-153) leads Los Angeles (+138) 2-1, while Minnesota (-106) is a tossup against St. Louis (-104) with the Wild leading 2-1.

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 8.

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
12:30 PM ET
Hurricanes @ Bruins
ROUND 1, GAME 4
ESPN/Sportsnet
4:30 PM
Wild @ Blues
ROUND 1, GAME 4
TBS/Sportsnet
7 PM
Maple Leafs @ Lightning
ROUND 1, GAME 4
TBS/Sportsnet/CBC
10 PM
           Oilers @ Kings
       ROUND 1, GAME 4
 TBS/Sportsnet/CBC

 

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
