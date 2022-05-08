NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 8

Four more National Hockey League series will continue on Sunday in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games will be in Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Boston and St. Louis. According to betonline, the Bruins and Lightning are still favoured to win on Sunday despite trailing their respective series two games to one. Boston (-118) plays Carolina (+107), and Tampa Bay (-116) plays Toronto (105). Meanwhile Edmonton (-153) leads Los Angeles (+138) 2-1, while Minnesota (-106) is a tossup against St. Louis (-104) with the Wild leading 2-1.

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 8.

TIME ET NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 12:30 PM ET Hurricanes @ Bruins ROUND 1, GAME 4 ESPN/Sportsnet 4:30 PM Wild @ Blues ROUND 1, GAME 4 TBS/Sportsnet 7 PM Maple Leafs @ Lightning ROUND 1, GAME 4 TBS/Sportsnet/CBC

10 PM Oilers @ Kings ROUND 1, GAME 4 TBS/Sportsnet/CBC

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.