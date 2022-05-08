NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 4 (May 8)

Jeremy Freeborn
There are four more NHL playoff games scheduled for Sunday. Currently Edmonton, Minnesota, Carolina and Toronto lead their respective series 2-1. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com, and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Carolina Hurricanes (+107) @ Boston Bruins (-118)

The Hurricanes are scheduled to have Antti Raanta back in the lineup after an injury earlier in the series. Boston will counter with Jeremy Swayman, who picked up a game three win, after Linus Ullmark played the first two games for Boston.

Minnesota Wild (-106) @ St. Louis Blues (-104)

The Blues are projected to have Ville Husso, and the Wild will have Canadian Olympic gold medalist Marc Andre Fleury.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+105) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (-116)

The Maple Leafs will have Jack Campbell, while the Lightning have Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Leafs lead the series 2-1, and Vasilevskliy has not looked good at all after winning the Conn Smythe last year.

Edmonton Oilers (-153) @ Los Angeles Kings (+138)

The Oilers have had a topsy turvy series from goaltender Mike Smith. He was horrible in game one, but marvelous in games two and three. Likewise Kings netminder Jonathan Quick was excellent in game one, but horrendous in games two and three. Both veterans are to start Sunday night.

 

 

NHL
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
