Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 8

There have been a lot of scheduled doubleheaders this weekend due to poor weather. In all 18 games will be played today. Here are the top five MLB games scheduled on Mother’s Day.

5) Texas Rangers @ New York Yankees Game 2 TV: Bally Sports/YES 5:05 PM ET

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Rangers (+175) visit Yankee Stadium to take on the New York Yankees (-191). Both starting pitchers have been solid this season. Glenn Otto has an ERA of 2.89 for the Rangers, while Jordan Montgomery is slightly better, with an ERA of 2.88 for the Yankees.

4) Texas Rangers @ New York Yankees Game 1 TV: Bally Sports/Amazon Prime Video 1:35 PM ET

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Yankees (-230) are heavily favoured to beat the Rangers (+208). Why? Gerrit Cole is on the mound for New York. He is 2-0 with an ERA of 3.00 to start the season.

3) New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies TV: SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia 12:35 PM ET

In this NL East Division battle, the Mets (19-9) lead Philadelphia (11-15) by seven games in the early going. This is a good pitching matchup as Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61) goes the Mets, while Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA) counters for Philly. The Mets are at -155 and the Phillies are at +143.

2) Toronto Blue Jays @ Cleveland Guardians TV: Sportsnet One/Bally Sports 1:40 PM ET

The Blue Jays will have Alex Manoah on the mound today. He has been great with a record of 4-0 and an ERA of 1.45. Konnor Pilkington (yes with a K for strikeout instead of a C) will make his first ever MLB start for Cleveland. The Blue Jays are at -189, while the Guardians are at +174.

1) St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants TV: Bally Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area 4:05 PM ET

In the best game of the week where both teams are above .500, the Cardinals (+120) are second in the NL Central at 16-11, while the Giants (-130) are fourth in the NL West at 15-12. sT. St.