Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Considering that all of the best players in hockey are going to be playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, bettors should have a good chance of making some serious money throughout the entire playoffs. Come check out our NHL player props bets as we’ve done a great job making money in the early stages of the playoffs.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 9): Aleksander Barkov Over 0.5 Goals (+130)

Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers are going to be coming into this one against the Washington Capitals currently down in the series, 2-1.

Some people might get worried that he hasn’t looked great in his first three playoff games as he currently has two points, but with their backs being up against the wall and desperately needing a win in Washington, we have to look for the best players on the Panthers to get the job done and there’s arguably nobody better than Barkov.

He finished the regular season with an impressive 39 goals and he’s going to desperately need to put one in the back of the net tonight if the Panthers want to win this game.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Aleksander Barkov +130 -190 BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 9): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (-140)

Adam Fox has been one of my favorite players to put money on throughout the entire year and he usually helps us profit throughout these picks. He’s going to be coming into this one with three points through the first three games of this playoff and similar to Barkov and the Panthers, the New York Rangers are in a tough position here as they’re currently down in the series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1.

The New York Rangers are going to need Adam Fox to be one of the best players on the ice tonight and there’s truly no reason why he can’t do that. After finishing the regular season with 74 points in 78 games, it would seem likely that he’s going to be able to at least have one more on Monday.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Adam Fox -140 +110 BetOnline logo

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 9): Andre Burakovsky Over 0.5 Points(-105)

Andre Burakovsky and the Colorado Avalanche are going to be looking to sweep a below-average Nashville Predators team on Monday.

Although he hasn’t had a point yet in any of the first three games against the Predators, with the Avalanche looking to get a sweep here, look for him to have a point. He finished the regular season with 61 points in 80 games and with the way that the Avalanche have been able to put the puck in the back of the net as they’ve scored seven goals in two of the first three games, this is a perfect time for him to get in on the party and have one himself.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Andre Burakovsky -105 -125 BetOnline logo

 

NHL
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
