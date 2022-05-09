How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 9

There are two more game fours in the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Monday. The Golden State Warriors are a gigantic favourite (-510) to beat the Memphis Grizzlies (+405) in game four of the series tonight, leading two games to one. The major reason why the Warriors are the heavy favourite is because Grizzlies star player Ja Morant is doubtful with a knee injury. But before you put your money on the Warriors, remember the Grizzlies did very well earlier in the year when Morant was out with an injury.

In a much more closer contest, the Milwaukee Bucks are at -115, while the Boston Celtics are at -105. The Bucks lead 2-1 after beating Boston 103-101 on Saturday in game three.

Watch The NBA Playoffs For Free | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff games scheduled for May 9 and learn how to watch the NBA Playoffs for free online.

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7:30 Pm Celtics @ Bucks ROUND 2, GAME 4 TNT/TSN 10 Pm Grizzlies @ Warriors ROUND 2, GAME 4 TNT/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.