NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 9

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There are two more game fours in the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Monday. The Golden State Warriors are a gigantic favourite (-510) to beat the Memphis Grizzlies (+405) in game four of the series tonight, leading two games to one. The major reason why the Warriors are the heavy favourite is because Grizzlies star player Ja Morant is doubtful with a knee injury. But before you put your money on the Warriors, remember  the Grizzlies did very well earlier in the year when Morant was out with an injury.

In a much more closer contest, the Milwaukee Bucks are at -115, while the Boston Celtics are at -105. The Bucks lead 2-1 after beating Boston 103-101 on Saturday in game three.

Watch The NBA Playoffs For Free | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff games scheduled for May 9 and learn how to watch the NBA Playoffs for free online.

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7:30 Pm
Celtics @ Bucks
ROUND 2, GAME 4
TNT/TSN
10 Pm
Grizzlies @ Warriors
ROUND 2, GAME 4
 TNT/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

Topics  
NBA
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NBA

Bucks
NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Second Round Game 4 Picks and Odds May 9 2022

NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 4 Picks and Odds (May 9)

James Foglio  •  6h
NBA
How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 8
Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
Lakers
Frank Vogel fired from Lakers because of botched Westbrook plans
Frank Vogel fired from Lakers because of botched Westbrook plans
James Foglio  •  May 7 2022
NBA
How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 7
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2022
NBA
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | Hawaii Sports Betting Sites
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend May 7 & 8
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2022
Bucks
Celtics Marcus Smart could play in Game 3 against the Bucks
Celtics’ Marcus Smart could play in Game 3 against the Bucks
James Foglio  •  May 6 2022
NBA
How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 6
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2022