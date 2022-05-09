MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We’ll help bettors have a fantastic chance to win money on Monday because there are so many MLB games. To get a better idea of who to bet on, keep reading for MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for today’s games.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 9)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs Mariners Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 9)

Phillies: (12-16)

Mariners: (13-16)

Ranger Suarez: (2-1, 4.63 ERA)

Chris Flexen: (1-4, 3.10 ERA)

The Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies are going to meet on Monday for their first game of a three-game series. The Mariners are coming into this one struggling recently as they’ve only managed to win two of their last 10 games, but they were hot before that and are looking to get back on track against a struggling Philadelphia Phillies team.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 9)

Marlins: (13-15)

Diamondbacks: (15-14)

Elieser Hernadez: (2-1, 6.65 ERA)

Humberto Castellanos: (2-1, 4.12 ERA)

The Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to meet for their first game of a three-game Series tonight.

The Marlins are 13-5 and the Diamondbacks are playing decent baseball at 15-4, but have played great recently. Arizona has managed to win seven of their last 10 games, while Miami has only won three of their last 10.

Rays vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 9)

Rays: (18-11)

Angels: (19-11)

Noah Syndergaard: (2-1, 2.63 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs: (1-0, 0.69 ERA)

The matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels is going to offer two of the top teams in the American League. Tampa Bay is going to be coming into this one winning seven of their last 10 games at 18-11 and the Angels are going to be coming in at 19-11.

Tigers vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 9)

Tigers: (8-19)

A’s: (10-18)

Shohei Ohtani: (2-2, 4.19 ERA)

Rich Hill: (0-1, 3.71 ERA)

Arguably two of the worst teams in all of baseball are going to be facing off on Monday as the Detroit Tigers will be taking on a struggling Oakland Athletics team. The Tigers are going to be coming into this one at 8-19, while Oakland will be coming in at 10-18.

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 9)

Brewers: (19-10)

Reds: (5-23)

Brandon Woodruff: (3-1, 5.18 ERA)

Luis Castillo: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

The Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers are going to meet for what seems like their 10th time in the past two days. This is a game that Milwaukee should once again come away with a win in as the Reds are undoubtedly the worst team in all of baseball.

