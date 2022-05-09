News

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 9

Jon Conahan
We’re once again going to have a huge MLB slate to pick from for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. With Monday having most series’ starting their first of three games, come get our MLB picks and parlays of the day.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 9th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 9): Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+110)

Until the Cincinnati Reds can show us that they can beat any team that’s half-decent in Major League Baseball, we’re going to continuously keep betting on them. They’re going to be taking on a tough Milwaukee Brewers team and although the Brewers have struggled the past few games offensively, these two teams met a week ago and the Brewers beat them by more than 1.5 runs in every single game. Not only did the Brewers beat them by 1.5 runs in all of those games, but they also scored 18 runs in one game and 10 in the other.

With Brandon Woodruff on the mound for Milwaukee, there should be virtually no chance that Cincinnati even scores more than two runs here. He’s held hitters to below at .225 xBA and has a FIP of 2.07 against the current Cincinnati Reds lineup.

Take the Brewers -1.5.

Picks Reds Brewers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +135 -155 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 9): Los Angeles Angels ML (-135)

The Los Angeles Angels have actually been one of the top teams in all of baseball to start the season as they’re currently 19-11. Los Angeles made some great off-season moves that helped their bullpen and starting rotation, which is huge for them thus far.

They’re going to be taking on a tough Tampa Bay Rays team here, but the reason behind this pick is because Noah Syndergaard is going to get the start for Los Angeles and he’s done a great job against the current Tampa Bay Rays lineup throughout his career. He’s held hitters to below a .200 batting average and has a FIP nearly below 3.5.

If he can go out there and dominate just like he has against this Tampa Bay Rays team in the past, the Angels should be able to walk away with a victory here.

Take the Angels ML.

Picks Rays Angels BetOnline Free Play
Odds +115 -135 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 9): San Diego Padres ML (-165)

Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs have certainly not enjoyed the start to this season that they were necessarily hoping for. People expected at the Cubs were going to struggle, but starting at 9-18 is certainly inexcusable. Kyle Hendricks hasn’t been much better as he’s currently 1-3 with a 5.64 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP.

With the San Diego Padres being one of the top offensive teams in all of baseball and Hendricks not having much success against their current lineup in the past, look for the Padres to come away with a win here in the first game of this three-game series.

Take the Twins’ ML.

Picks Cubs Padres BetOnline Free Play
Odds +145 -165 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

That MLB parlay of the day is going to just be taking the three pics that we spoke about above. I like all of these pics, but the one that I am most confident in today is the Milwaukee Brewers winning by 1.5 runs. If you have some extra cash laying over in your bankroll, it could be a good idea to throw as much as you can here because the Reds won’t compete in this one.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +487 parlay odds at BetOnline.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
