MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

An 11 game MLB slate awaits on Monday. After a rainy weekend across baseball, let’s look at some of the best MLB bets and picks today as the weather starts clearing up.

Best MLB Picks Today | Predictions and Best Bets for the MLB Games Today (May 9):

Below, we will go over the best MLB bets as well as betting offers for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Picks Today: Oakland Athletics (+108) at Detroit Tigers



Athletics vs Tigers Pick | Best MLB Bets Today

The Tigers are struggling mightily, having started the season 8-19, good for the worst mark in MLB. Today, though, the Tigers are favored. So, should we be fading the Tigers on their home field? Let’s talk about it.

Paul Blackburn gets the nod for the Athletics today, and he’s having himself a really nice start to the season. In 24.1 Innings Pitched in 2022, he holds a 2.22 ERA, 2.85 xERA and a career low 3.3 BB%. He is in the 34th percentile of Hard Hit %, but his expected numbers are still pretty good, including his .290 xwOBA against. The Tigers have also been dreadful against right-handed pitching this season, slashing .204/.275/.291.

Michael Pineda will be getting the start for the Tigers, who on the surface has had a solid start to the season. But don’t let his 3.77 ERA fool you. He holds a 5.86 xERA, a 51.1% Hard Hit%, a .597 xSLG and a .326 xBA. Outside of limiting walks, which he has excelled at throughout his career, he is in the bottom 10 percentile in basically every single pitching category.

This is a clear pitching mismatch in Detroit tonight, so let’s grab the better pitcher at +108 and back Oakland on the road.

Best MLB Bets Today: Tampa Bay Rays (+118) at Los Angeles Angels



Rays vs Angels Best Bet | Best MLB Picks Today

The Angels are off to a 19-11 start and sit in first place in the American League West. They’ve won four of their last five games, but those wins have come against the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals. Both of those teams are some of the worst in their respective leagues at the moment.

The Tampa bay Rays, on the other hand, offer a much tougher challenge for this overvalued Angels team. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Halos, sporting a 2.63 ERA. He might be due for some regression, however, with a 4.26 xFIP and a career worst 14.6 K%. He has benefited from an unsustainable .230 BABIP as well.

For the Rays, left-hander Jeffrey Springs will get the nod. In 13 innings pitched ths year he owns a .69 ERA, 1.47 xERA, .208 xwOBA and .236 xSLG. He is in the 90th percentile or better in every pitching category this season except for fastball velocity.

I have this game much closer to a coin flip than the current odds suggest. The Angels are being overvalued due to their recent winning ways and likeable players in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The Angels are getting about 75% of the tickets and 88% of the money as a favorite against one of the best team in the American League. Back the Rays to do their thing and grind out a road win.

Best MLB Bets Today: Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds UNDER 3.5 first five innings (-110)

This game features two of the best right-handed pitchers in baseball in Luis Castillo and Brandon Woodruff.

Castillo will be making his season debut after being activated off the Injured List. By many standards he had a down year in 2021. but still owned a 3.63 xERA in 187.2 IP.

On the other side, Brandon Woodruff will go for the Milwaukee Brewers. Woodruff has had a sub optimal start to the season, posting a 5.18 ERA. But he does own a 3.17 xERA this season and struck out 12 Reds in his previous outing against them on May 3rd.

Look for both of these starters to keep the opposing lineup in check, as neither are in the top half of the league in offense.