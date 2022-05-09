NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 4 Picks and Odds (May 9)

On Monday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 4 picks and predictions are available here. Our basketball analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the winners of the two playoff games airing tonight.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds are featured below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. To read more articles, other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NBA Betting

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 8

Best Game 4 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

Tonight, May 9, the NBA playoffs second-round doubleheader can be watched live on TNT. First, for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Boston Celtics are playing the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then, regarding the Western Conference Semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies square off versus the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

Entering Game 4, Milwaukee is favored by one point over Boston, whereas Golden State is favored to crush Memphis by at least 10 points. The Bucks lead the Celtics by one game in their second round series. On the other hand, the Warriors have a 2-1 series lead over the Grizzlies.

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Bucks Pick — Celtics +1 (-110)

For Monday night’s Game 4 rematch, oddsmakers are projecting the Bucks to win over the Celtics again at Fiserv Forum. However, in Game 3, the C’s kept it close. While the Bucks bested them 103-101 on Saturday, the Celtics outscored the home team 34-23 in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in scoring with 42 points earned in 39 minutes played.

According to the Celtics’ injury report, forward Sam Hauser was downgraded to out. Marcus Smart is now back on the court for Boston, but the guard was rusty in Game 3. He shot 1-for-8 from the field and accumulated nine points in 29 minutes of action. For helpful betting trends, Boston is 5-1 ATS in its past six contests. Also, the Celtics are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 matchups versus the Bucks.

Celtics vs Bucks Prediction | Best NBA Game 4 Picks

Moreover, pertaining to the Bucks’ injury report, forward Khris Middleton remains out indefinitely. Despite losing their three-time All-Star, the Bucks are giving the Celtics one heck of a competitive series. And the total has gone under in Milwaukee’s previous eight games played. Plus, the Bucks are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games played against the Celtics.

Next, keep in mind that neither team has won back-to-back contests in this series. This is one logical reason why Boston could win tonight. Not to mention, Milwaukee is 1-6 ATS in its past seven games. In the end, pick the Celtics to bounce back in Game 4, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 212. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 4 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets and Picks for NBA Playoffs Round 2

Best NBA Bets: Free Grizzlies vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -10.5 (-110)

Additionally, the Grizzlies are 10.5-point underdogs versus the Warriors at Chase Center. On Saturday, Golden State pulverized Memphis, winning 142-112 at home in Game 3. Is the series now over for the Grizzlies? Ja Morant put up 34 points in a losing effort, but his team still lost by 30 points away. Stephen Curry generated 30 points in Game 3. To add insult to injury, Golden State shot an impressive 63.1% from the field.

Upon further review of the Grizzlies’ injury report, the team will have to compete without three players: SG Dillon Brooks (out), C Killian Tillie (out) and PF Santi Aldama (out). Morant needs his teammates to step up, or this series will be over soon. Memphis is 13-7 in its previous 20 games played. The Grizzlies are also 4-1 ATS against the Warriors in their past five meetings. The total has gone under in six of the Grizzlies’ last nine road contests.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 4 Picks

Furthermore, the Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: C James Wiseman (out), SF Andre Iguodala (out) and PG Gary Payton II (out). Golden State is in great shape at the moment. Usually when the Warriors win Game 4 of a playoff series, they end up winning the series. Though, they did blow a 3-1 series lead against the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

In addition to the betting trends above, the Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their past five games played. The total has gone over in seven of Golden State’s last nine contests, too. All things considered, pick the Warriors to win, the Grizzlies will cover the spread and the total will go over 223.5. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 4 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 3 Picks And Odds (May 7)

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

More NBA Betting Offers | Game 3 Best Bets