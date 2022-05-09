NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 9

With the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs almost over for some teams and the series looking to be evened up for others, today will provide us with a wonderful opportunity to profit. Check out our NHL picks and parlays below.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 9): New York Rangers ML (-115)

The New York Rangers’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins has been nothing short of thrilling. Both teams managed to dominate in one of the next two games after their dramatic first game that went into three overtimes.

Pittsburgh dominated game three, their first at home, winning 7-4.

The Penguins have an excellent opportunity to win this game because it is being played in Pittsburgh, but the Rangers simply had a horrible game in game 3 and that will not happen again in game 4. Expect them to win this game to tie the series up before returning to New York for game 5.

Take the Rangers to win outright.

Bet Rangers Penguins BetOnline Free Play Odds -115 -105

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 9): Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+100)

The Colorado Avalanche have been the greatest team in the NHL all season, and their dominance has continued into the playoffs. They have a 3-0 series lead over the Nashville Predators, and this one will be decided tonight. Colorado has won two games by scoring seven goals, and if they keep putting the puck in the net at a high level in game four, they should sweep the series and go to the second round, where they will also find success.

Take the Avalanche -1.5.

Bet Predators Avalanche BetOnline Free Play Odds +205 -255

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 9): Florida Panthers ML (-175)

The Florida Panthers will be heading into this game currently losing the series to the Washington Capitals, who lead the series, 2-1. This comes as a shock to many considering the Panthers concluded the regular season with the most points in the NHL.

With this game being played in Washington, the Capitals have a good chance of winning the series 3-1 and progressing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With their backs against the wall, the Panthers should be able to come out on top in this one and win a close game.

Bet Panthers Capitals BetOnline Free Play Odds -190 +155

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day here is going to be taking the three picks above. I also like the Dallas Stars to win outright, but considering we never know what we will get out of Dallas, let’s be safe here and go with these three picks.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +470 odds at BetOnline.

