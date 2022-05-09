NHL

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
With the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs almost coming to an end for some teams, and some teams evening up the series, today is going to offer us a great chance to make money. Check out our NHL predictions for today’s game below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 9)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: New York Rangers ML (-115)

The series between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins has been nothing short of entertaining. After their crazy game 1 that went into three overtimes, both teams managed to dominate in one of the next two games.

Pittsburgh dominated in game 3 which was their first at home as they ended up winning, 7-4.

With this game being in Pittsburgh, the Penguins have a great chance to walk away with a win here, but the Rangers simply just had a bad game during game 3 and that’s not going to happen again here in game 4. Expect them to come out here and get a win to even the series before heading back to New York for game 5.

Bet Penguins Rangers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-250) -1.5 (+200) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 5.5 (-120) Under 5.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Bets Today: Florida Panthers ML (-175)

Surprisingly, the Florida Panthers are going to be coming into this one losing the series against the Washington Capitals, as Washington currently holds a 2-1 series lead. Considering that the Panthers finished with the most points in the NHL in the regular season, this is certainly a surprise to many.

With this game being in Washington, the Capitals certainly have a great chance of making the series 3-1 and potentially moving on their way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, with the Panthers’ backs up against the wall, look for them to come out in this one and come away with a tough victory.

Bet Capitals Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +140 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-150) -1.5 (+120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

NHL Picks Today: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+100)

The Colorado Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL all season and that hasn’t changed throughout the first few games of the playoffs. They currently hold a 3-0 series lead against the Nashville Predators and this one’s going to be done tonight. Colorado has won two games by scoring seven goals and with them continuing putting the puck in the net at a high level, expect the same to happen in game 4 as they go for the series sweep and get ready for round 2.

Not only is Colorado going to just win this game outright, but let’s go with -1.5 here as there should be no reason why Nashville even competes in this one.

Bet Predators Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +205 -255 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-120) -1.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-105) Under 6.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

 

NHL
