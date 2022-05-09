NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 9

Now that we are done with Mother’s Day, there are four games to be played in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday. The Colorado Avalanche (-225) have the chance of eliminating the Nashville Predators (+201) as the Avs are up 3-0. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars (+141) lead the Calgary Flames (-156) two games to one, the Washington Capitals (+171) lead the Florida Panthers (-190) two games to one, and the Pittsburgh Penguins (+101) lead the New York Rangers (-111) two games to one. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 9.

TIME ET NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7PM Rangers @ Penguins ROUND 1, GAME 4 ESPN/CBC/SN 7PM Panthers @ Capitals ROUND 1, GAME 4 TBS/Sportsnet One 9:30 PM Flames @ Stars ROUND 1, GAME 4 TBS/Sportsnet/CBC

9:30 PM Predators @ Avalanche ROUND 1, GAME 4 ESPN/Sportsnet One

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.