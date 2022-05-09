NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 9

Now that we are done with Mother’s Day, there are four games to be played in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday. The Colorado Avalanche (-225) have the chance of eliminating the Nashville Predators (+201) as the Avs are up 3-0. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars (+141) lead the Calgary Flames (-156) two games to one, the Washington Capitals (+171) lead the Florida Panthers (-190) two games to one, and the Pittsburgh Penguins (+101) lead the New York Rangers (-111) two games to one. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 9.
|
TIME ET
|
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
|
TV CHANNEL
|
7PM
|
Rangers @ Penguins
ROUND 1, GAME 4
|
ESPN/CBC/SN
|
7PM
|
Panthers @ Capitals
ROUND 1, GAME 4
|
TBS/Sportsnet One
|
9:30 PM
|
Flames @ Stars ROUND 1, GAME 4
|
TBS/Sportsnet/CBC
|
9:30 PM
|
Predators @ Avalanche
ROUND 1, GAME 4
|
ESPN/Sportsnet One
According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.