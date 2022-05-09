Rich Strike Preakness Stakes Odds | Pimlico Horse Racing Betting

Rich Strike Preakness Stakes Odds

Rich Strike caused one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history to win at Churchill Downs – and now you can back the three year-old to truimph in the Preakness Stakes at 5/1 by clicking below.

Rich Strike Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Eric Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Runs: 8

Wins: 2

Recent Run: 2022 Kentucky Derby winner

Did You Know? The last Kentucky Derby winner to win the Preakness Stakes was Justify in 2018

Can Rich Strike Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

Rich Strike certainly lived up to his name in the 2022 Kentucky Derby after scooping $1.86 million for landing the Churchill Downs race on Saturday 7th May and now all eyes will be on the Eric Reed-trained colt for his next engagement in the Preakness Stakes (21st May).

You still have to keep watching the re-runs of the 2022 Kentucky Derby to remind yourself just what a remarkable late run Rich Strike came with under Venezuelan jockey Sonny Leon (you can relive the race below). Weaving in and out beaten horses to get up on the line to deny the Kentucky Derby favourite – Epicenter – by 3/4 of a length, with the other big fancy in the race – Zandon – back in a close third.

It was only Rich Strike’s second career win from eight starts, but maybe he’s going to be a track specalists at Churchill Downs – as both those career victories have now come at the Kentucky track – so, can he follow-up in the Preakness Stakes later this month?

Yes, next up for Rich Strike will be the second leg of the US America Triple Crown – the Preakness Stakes, run at Pimlico racecourse on Sat 21st May – he’s been put in as the third favourite, just behind the already mentioned Epicenter and Zandon (main betting below).

Rich Strike is yet to race at Pimlico racecourse so that will be the unknown and he’ll have to prove to his supporters that recent shock win in the Kentucky Derby wasn’t a fluke – he’ll be looking to become the first horse since Justify (2018) win win both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

2022 Preakness Stakes Odds

Watch Rich Strike Winning The 2022 Kentucky Derby Again



Recent Preakness Stakes Winners

2021 – ROMBAUER

2020 – SWISS SKYDIVER

2019 – WAR OF WILL

2018 – JUSTIFY

2017 – CLOUD COMPUTING

2016 – EXAGGERATOR

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH

2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME

2013 – OXBOW

2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER

