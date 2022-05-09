Racing

Rich Strike Preakness Stakes Odds | Pimlico Horse Racing Betting

andy
Andrew Beyer Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Expert Kentucky Derby Predictions

Rich Strike Preakness Stakes Odds

Rich Strike caused one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history to win at Churchill Downs – and now you can back the three year-old to truimph in the Preakness Stakes at 5/1 by clicking below.

Back Rich Strike To Win The Preakness Stakes @ 5/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Bet Now

Rich Strike Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Eric Reed
  • Jockey: Sonny Leon
  • Runs: 8
  • Wins: 2
  • Recent Run: 2022 Kentucky Derby winner

Did You Know? The last Kentucky Derby winner to win the Preakness Stakes was Justify in 2018

Best Betting Sites To Bet On Rich Strike for 2022 Preakness Stakes

$1,000 Preakness Stake Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Preakness Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Preakness Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Can Rich Strike Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

Rich Strike certainly lived up to his name in the 2022 Kentucky Derby after scooping $1.86 million for landing the Churchill Downs race on Saturday 7th May and now all eyes will be on the Eric Reed-trained colt for his next engagement in the Preakness Stakes (21st May).

You still have to keep watching the re-runs of the 2022 Kentucky Derby to remind yourself just what a remarkable late run Rich Strike came with under Venezuelan jockey Sonny Leon (you can relive the race below). Weaving in and out beaten horses to get up on the line to deny the Kentucky Derby favourite – Epicenter – by 3/4 of a length, with the other big fancy in the race – Zandon – back in a close third.

It was only Rich Strike’s second career win from eight starts, but maybe he’s going to be a track specalists at Churchill Downs – as both those career victories have now come at the Kentucky track – so, can he follow-up in the Preakness Stakes later this month?

Yes, next up for Rich Strike will be the second leg of the US America Triple Crown – the Preakness Stakes, run at Pimlico racecourse on Sat 21st May – he’s been put in as the third favourite, just behind the already mentioned Epicenter and Zandon (main betting below).

Rich Strike is yet to race at Pimlico racecourse so that will be the unknown and he’ll have to prove to his supporters that recent shock win in the Kentucky Derby wasn’t a fluke – he’ll be looking to become the first horse since Justify (2018) win win both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Back Rich Strike To Win The Preakness Stakes @ 5/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Bet Now

 

2022 Preakness Stakes Odds

Watch Rich Strike Winning The 2022 Kentucky Derby Again

Recent Preakness Stakes Winners

2021 – ROMBAUER
2020 – SWISS SKYDIVER
2019 – WAR OF WILL
2018 – JUSTIFY
2017 – CLOUD COMPUTING
2016 – EXAGGERATOR
2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH
2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME
2013 – OXBOW
2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER

BetOnline – Claim 50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

By signing up at BetOnline ahead of the Preakness Stakes this month, newcomers are entitled to receive up to $1,000 in racing free bets.

There are a host of other offers available at the sportsbook too, which can be viewed by clicking on the following BetOnline promo codes link. For the $1,000 welcome bonus, however, see below:

  1. Click this link to go to BetOnline
  2. Register a new account by following the straight forward steps
  3. Deposit between a minimum of $10 – $1,000
  4. BetOnline matches your first deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000
Racing

