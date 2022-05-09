Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 9

As we start a fresh week, there are a couple of intriguing matches. However, they are both on the west coast. This means if you are in the eastern time zone, you must stay up late.Here are the top five MLB games scheduled on May 9. Odds courtesy of Betonline.

5) Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox TV: Bally Sports/NBC Sports Chicago 8:10 pm ET

In this American League Central Division battle, the White Sox are 14-13, and the Guardians are 14-14. Chicago (-182) is second in the division, and three games back of Minnesota. While, the Guardians (+167) are third in the division, and three and a half games back of Minnesota.

4) Oakland Athletics @ Detroit Tigers TV: NBC Sports California/Bally Sports 7:10 pm ET

In a rematch of the very first MLB game I ever saw in person in 1987, the Athletics (+108) and Tigers (-118) are actually dead last in their respective divisions. However, there is a good pitching matchup here. Paul Blackburn gets the start for Oakland (3-0, 2.22 ERA), while Michael Pineda is the Tigers starter (1-1, 3.77 ERA).

3) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Pittsburgh Pirates TV: Sportsnet LA/AT&T 2 6:35 pm ET (Also MLB Free Game of the Day)

At first glance, this game should be considered a blowout. The Dodgers (-238) lead the NL West at 19-7, while the Pirates (+214) are at 11-16. However, Jose Quintana has a very effective earned run average of 3.38 in the early going for Pittsburgh. His counterpart however is Julio Urias, who has had an outstanding ERA of 1.88 for the Dodgers.

2) Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants TV: AT&T/NBC Sports Bay Area 9:45 pm ET

In this NL West Division battle, both teams have identical records of 16 wins and 12 losses. The Giants (-240) must be thrilled of what they are getting from Carlos Rodon. In his first year in San Francisco, he is 3-1 with an earned run average of 1.55. The Rockies (+216) will counter with Austin Gomber (2-2, 3.58 ERA). It is quite surprising that the odds for each team have such a wide margin when both teams are above .500 with the same win/loss total.

1) Tampa Bay Rays @ Los Angeles Angels TV: Bally Sports 9:38 pm ET

In this juicy matchup, the Tampa Bay Rays (18-11) are currently second in the American League East, and only two games back of the AL East Division leading New York Yankees. The Angels (19-11) meanwhile lead the American League West by half a game over the Houston Astros. The Rays (+118) must be thrilled with what they have got from Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 0.69 ERA). Meanwhile, the Angels (-128) will counter with Noah Syndergaard, who has also been great (2-, 2.63 ERA).