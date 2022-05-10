5/10/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

A Sunday doubleheader resulted in a split for the New York Mets (20-10), who picked up yet another series win by taking two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets have not dropped a series yet this season and have used their success to build a six-game lead in the National League East. Next up for the Mets is another road series in the division as they travel to our nation’s capital for the first of three against the struggling Washington Nationals (10-20). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 3.30 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco was brilliant in his last start, tossing eight shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday to pick up his second win of the season. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (0-5, 7.16 ERA), who has struggled mightily this season. Corbin suffered his fifth loss of the year last Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) in eight innings of work against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: