NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
NHL Props

Given that the Stanley Cup Playoffs will include all of hockey’s best players, bettors should stand a strong opportunity of generating some substantial money throughout the playoffs. Check out our NHL player props bets, as we’ve had a lot of success in the first round of the playoffs.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 10): Sebastian Aho Over 0.5 Goals (+130)

With the way that Sebastian Aho has been able to play for the Carolina Hurricanes in the first four games of the playoffs, as he currently has three points with two goals, it seems like a good time to take him to potentially put one in the back of the net once again.

With the Hurricanes taking on an extremely tough Boston Bruins team, Aho is going to have to be one of the best players on the ice and there’s truly no reason why he won’t be.

Let’s go with him to have a goal here and help the Hurricanes to a 3-2 series lead.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Sebastian Aho +130 -190 BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 10): Brad Marchand Over 0.5 Points (-175)

Just like the old saying says, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. Brad Marchand has been one of our favorite players to put money on throughout the entire year and that’s exactly what we’re going to do once again on Tuesday.

He already has nine points in the first four games of the series and similar to Sebastian Aho needing to be one of the best players on the ice for Carolina, Brad Marchand has to be one of the best players on the ice for Boston. If he can continue putting the puck in the back of the net the way that he has, this is a bet that’s going to cash for us in the first period.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Brad Marchand -175 +130 BetOnline logo

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 10): David Perron Over 0.5 Points(-135)

David Perron has had an incredible start to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as he currently has seven points in the first four games of the St Louis Blues vs. the Minnesota Wild series.

He finished the regular season with 57 points in 67 games, which shows that what he’s doing in the playoffs isn’t necessarily as crazy as some are saying it is. Although he could come out and end this hot streak that he’s currently on, with the St. Louis Blues needing a huge win against the Minnesota Wild, let’s go with him having another point here for some decent odds.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
David Perron -135 -170 BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
