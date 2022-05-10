MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Because there are so many MLB games on Tuesday, we’ll help bettors have a great chance to earn money. Continue reading for MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for Tuesday’s games to get a better idea of who to bet on.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 10)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs Mariners Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 10)

Phillies: (13-16)

Mariners: (13-17)

Aaron Nola: (1-3, 3.38 ERA)

Robbie Ray: (2-3, 4.38 ERA)

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners are going to meet for their second game of a three-game series on Tuesday. The Phillies came away with an extremely impressive win as they scored nine runs and held the Mariners to 0.

RELATED: MLB Picks Today

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 10)

Marlins: (13-16)

Diamondbacks: (16-14)

Jesus Luzardo: (2-2, 3.08 ERA)

Madison Bumgarner: (1-1, 1.50 ERA)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins are going to meet once again on Tuesday. The last time that Madison Bumgarner pitched against Miami, he was thrown out of the game. Jesus Luzardo is going to get the start for the Marlins and he’s had an incredible year.

RELATED: Starting Pitchers Today

Rays vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 10)

Rays: (18-12)

Angels: (20-11)

Corey Kluber: (1-1, 2.36 ERA)

Reid Detmers: (1-1, 5.32 ERA)

The Los Angeles Angels were able to come away with an extremely impressive victory in the first game of the series between the Tampa Bay Rays, 11-3. Noah Syndergaard has had a great start to the season as he ended up throwing 5.1 Innings of one-run baseball and struck out seven.

Tigers vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 10)

Tigers: (8-20)

A’s: (11-18)

Frankie Montas: (2-2, 3.44 ERA)

Tarik Skubal: (1-2, 3.71 ERA)

Two of the worst teams in all of baseball are going to be playing for their second game of a five-game series. The Oakland Athletics were able to come away with an impressive win in game 1, 2-0.

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 10)

Brewers: (19-11)

Reds: (6-23)

Freddy Peralta: (1-1, 5.09 ERA)

Hunter Greene: (1-4, 8.71 ERA)

The Milwaukee Brewers might have had the worst loss in Major League Baseball this season as they ended up allowing 10 runs to arguably the worst offense that baseball has seen in the past few years. With Freddy Peralta on the mound in this one, look for the Brewers to get back on track in game 2.

More MLB Betting Offers