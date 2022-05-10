MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 10

Some of the best teams in baseball are going to be going at it today, including a doubleheader as well. With as many MLB games as we have on Tuesday, continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to secure some money.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 10th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 10): Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-125)

Whatever the Milwaukee Brewers did last night was a complete embarrassment to the game of baseball. Losing to the Cincinnati Reds is the most inexcusable thing that any team in baseball can do, but when also factored in that they gave up 10 runs, there are truly no words for how bad they looked.

It was shocking in my opinion that they lost this game, but with them going for game 2 here and Freddy Peralta being on the mound for the Brewers, it seems like a good time to back them once again.

Hunter Greene is going to get to start for the Cincinnati Reds and he looked brutal in his first-ever outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hitters hit over .500 against him in that game and had a wOBA of 881.

Take the Brewers -1.5.

Picks Reds Brewers BetOnline Free Play Odds +135 -155

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 10): New York ML (-165)

The New York Mets are going to be taking on the Washington Nationals and although the Mets haven’t necessarily played as well these past few days as they did at the beginning of the regular season, this team is still 20-10 and the Nationals have been one of the worst teams in all of baseball.

The Nationals are going to be coming into this one after losing a series to the Los Angeles Angels and considering that the Mets are a better team than LA, it should be a good time for the Mets to take care of business here.

The Mets haven’t announced a starting pitcher yet, which is a bit worrisome. They do have multiple guys that they could go to here and with how bad the Nationals lineup is at times, the Mets should be able to get the win regardless of who’s going to get the start.

Take the Mets ML.

Picks Natioansl Mets BetOnline Free Play Odds +130 -165

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 10): Houston Astros ML (-140)

The final bet of the day is going to be taking the Houston Astros to beat the Minnesota Twins outright.

With all the success that Justin Verlander has found in his career against the current Minnesota Twins lineup, it seems like a great night to back the Astros. He’s held hitters to below a .145 batting average and also has a FIP that’s nearly below 4. Hitters also only have a wOBA of .232 and if Verlander’s going to continue to dominate here, the Astros should be able to win the first game of this three-game series.

Take the Astros ML.

Picks Twins Astros BetOnline Free Play Odds +105 -140

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to just be taking the three picks that we spoke about above. I like all of these picks and as I said yesterday, I can’t see the Brewers not beating the Reds by at least two runs. Although they didn’t come through for us in the first game of the series, they will bounce back today.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +381 parlay odds at BetOnline.

