NBA Player Props | Best NBA Bets for Game 5 NBA Playoffs Round 2

Today, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; NBA player props, best NBA bets and odds for Game 5 of the conference semifinals are available here. First, for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers are playing the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. Next, for the Western Conference Semifinals, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET.

Both matchups can be watched live via TNT. BetOnline odds, NBA player props and best NBA bets for Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs are posted below. YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. With DIRECTV STREAM, if you cancel within 14 days, you will receive a full refund. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is under the tab above.

The Best NBA Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

BetOnline and MyBookie are offering $1,000 bonuses today. Along with Bovada, these sportsbooks listed below are the best for NBA betting during the 2022 NBA playoffs. Click below to register.

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 4 Picks And Odds (May 9)

NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Prop Bets

For Tuesday’s Game 5 second-round matchups, our experts have picked the top NBA player prop bets for the 76ers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns contests. In addition to the Heat winning tonight, will Bam Adebayo have at least three assists? Will Jimmy Butler have at least two steals for the Heat tonight? Lastly, can Luka Doncic become the leading scorer for Tuesday’s games? Read the predictions below. More NBA player props are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets, May 10 — Bam Adebayo to have at least three assists and Heat to win (-103)

Upon further review of BetOnline’s NBA player props list, Miami’s Bam Adebayo bet is a difficult one to pass on. During this conference semifinals series against the 76ers, Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and three assists per game for the Heat. In Game 1, the center ended his performance with four assists. Then, Adebayo finished with three assists in the following contest. However, the fifth-year player had only one assist in Game 3.

Should bettors think anything of Adebayo’s low-productive effort at Wells Fargo Center? Of course not. On Sunday, the All-Star accumulated four assists in 33 minutes played of Game 4. Not to mention, Game 5 is taking place at FTX Arena. For that reason, the center will likely have at least three assists by the end of the fourth quarter. This is one of the best NBA player props for Game 5 tonight.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -103 +114

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Best Bets, Odds And Picks (May 1-2)

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 10 — Jimmy Butler to have a minimum of two steals tonight (-167)

Moreover, Heat guard Jimmy Butler is averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and two steals per game in this second-round series versus the 76ers. Therefore, the guard has earned a total of eight steals in this series, stemming from two steals earned each contest.

Considering the Heat are back at home for Game 5, the 11th-year player will probably duplicate his defensive performance for the fifth straight time. If you’re unwilling to place a bet down on Bam Adebayo, trusting Jimmy Butler’s defense tonight is another option.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -167 +135

RELATED: NBA Player Props | Best Bets And Picks For NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 10 — Luka Doncic to become scoring leader for Tuesday’s games ( -130)

Additionally, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is projected to close out his performance tonight as Tuesday’s scoring leader. Thus far, Doncic is averaging 33 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game versus the Suns. In Game 1, the three-time All-Star scored 45 points in 44 minutes of action. Next, the guard put up 35 points in Game 2. Then, Doncic generated 26 points at home in Games 3 and 4.

Jimmy Butler scored 40 points in Game 4 on Sunday. Plus, James Harden concluded his showing with 31 points. Based on the competition, this is one of the riskier bets to take tonight. Nonetheless, since Joel Embiid is still recovering from an orbital bone fracture and a torn ligament hand injury, Doncic’s greatest threats for this Game 5 bet tonight are Devin Booker and Jimmy Butler. Booker is averaging 26.5 points against Dallas. In the end, pick “yes” for Doncic.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -130 +120

RELATED: Warriors Take 3-1 Series Lead Against Grizzlies, Ja Morant Out With Knee Injury

More NBA Player Props Today Betting Offers for Game 5 of Second Round