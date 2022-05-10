NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 10

We will have four highly competitive NHL games on Tuesday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Every game that is going to be taking place is currently at a 2-2 series. Tuesday is truly going to offer some of the most competitive hockey that we’ve seen throughout these playoffs. Make sure to check out our NHL picks and parlays below to get the best bets for Tuesday’s games.

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 10th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 10): Carolina Hurricanes ML (-150)

The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the best teams throughout the regular season as they finished with 116 points. They’re taking on a tough Boston Bruins team who finished with 107 points, but certainly could have finished with more as they had to deal with a few tough injuries throughout the regular season.

The Hurricanes were able to win the first two games at home against the Bruins and take a 2-0 series lead and Boston came back and punched Carolina in the face and won two games on their home ice.

With this game going back to Carolina, let’s go with the Carolina Hurricanes to win the game outright. This is undoubtedly the biggest game of the series thus far and whoever wins this game is most likely going to win the series.

Take the Hurricanes to win outright.

Bet Bruins Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play Odds +125 -150

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 10): Toronto Maple Leafs ML (-130)

Betting against the Tampa Bay Lightning is something that is extremely difficult to do come playoff time. They’ve undoubtedly been the best team in the past few years in terms of playoff success, but the Toronto Maple Leafs have looked great this year and are looking to take care of business on their home ice.

Both teams were able to win one game a piece in their opponents’ arena, but with this being a pivotal game 5 and the Toronto Maple Leafs needing this win more than any other win that they’ve had throughout the year, expect their crazy fans in Toronto to be going nuts and for the Maple Leafs to come away with an extremely tight win here.

Take the Maple Leafs ML.

Bet Lightning Maple Leafs BetOnline Free Play Odds +105 -130

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 10): LA Kings +1.5 (-130)

For the type of odds that we can get the Los Angeles Kings to cover the +1.5 goal spread, it seems like a bet that we have to take. They’ve managed to win two of the first four games and although the Oilers did blow them out in two of their wins, the Kings bounced back in game 4 and shut out the Oilers and won, 4-0.

This is going to be another tough game for the Kings because it’s going to be played in Edmonton, but if Los Angeles comes out and plays the brand of hockey that they are capable of on certain nights, they should be able to cover the 1.5 goals spread here

Bet Oilers Kings BetOnline Free Play Odds -225 +195

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day here is going to be taking the three picks above. We could be safe here and not take the Kings +1.5, but with Edmontons’ history of not getting the job done in the playoffs, look for Los Angeles to keep this one close.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +421 odds at BetOnline.

