NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 10

Jeremy Freeborn
There will be four game fives played on Tuesday where each series is tied at two games apiece. According to ESPN, this has only happened one other time in NHL history. That was on April 11, 1991. On Tuesday, Carolina (-147) is favoured to beat Boston (+133), Toronto (-126) is favoured to beat Tampa Bay (+114), Minnesota (-156) is favoured to beat St. Louis (+141), and Edmonton (-208) is favoured to beat Los Angeles (+186). Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 10.

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7PM
Bruins @ Hurricanes
ROUND 1, GAME 5
ESPN/SN360
7:30 PM
Lightning @ Maple Leafs
ROUND 1, GAME 5
ESPN2/CBC/Sportsnet
9:30 PM
Blues @ Wild
 ROUND 1, GAME 5
ESPN/SN360
10 PM
Kings @ Oilers
 ROUND 1, GAME 5
  ESPN2/CBC/Sportsnet

 

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
