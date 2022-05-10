NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 10

There will be four game fives played on Tuesday where each series is tied at two games apiece. According to ESPN, this has only happened one other time in NHL history. That was on April 11, 1991. On Tuesday, Carolina (-147) is favoured to beat Boston (+133), Toronto (-126) is favoured to beat Tampa Bay (+114), Minnesota (-156) is favoured to beat St. Louis (+141), and Edmonton (-208) is favoured to beat Los Angeles (+186). Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 10.

TIME ET NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7PM Bruins @ Hurricanes ROUND 1, GAME 5 ESPN/SN360 7:30 PM Lightning @ Maple Leafs ROUND 1, GAME 5 ESPN2/CBC/Sportsnet 9:30 PM Blues @ Wild ROUND 1, GAME 5 ESPN/SN360

10 PM Kings @ Oilers ROUND 1, GAME 5 ESPN2/CBC/Sportsnet

