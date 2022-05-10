NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (May 10)

Jeremy Freeborn
There are four NHL playoff games scheduled for Tuesday. All four series are tied at two. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com, and odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Boston Bruins (+133) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-147)

The Bruins are looking for a third straight win from Jeremy Swayman, while the Hurricanes will counter with Antti Raanta. The Finnish goalie on the Hurricanes had an upper-body injury in game two. and looked a little shaky in game four on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+114) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-126)

The Leafs will try to respond after a poor game four performance in central Florida where they were beaten 7-3. It will be the same two goalies on Tuesday as the Lightning will go with Andrei Vasilevskiy, and the Leafs will counter with Jack Campbell.

St. Louis Blues (+141) vs. Minnesota Wild (-156)

The Blues will have Jordan Binnington in between the pipes for the second straight game. The Wild will counter with Marc-Andre Fleury, who has 16 career playoff shutouts.

Los Angeles Kings (+186) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-208)

Jonathan Quick was spectacular in game four as he collected his 10th career playoff shutout for Los Angeles. Edmonton will counter with the inconsistent Mike Smith.

 

NHL
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
