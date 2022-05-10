Women’s French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds at Roland-Garros

Despite withdrawing from the Madrid Open, Iga Swiatek comes into the Women’s French Open with the best odds to win Roland-Garros 2022. The 20-year-old has ascended to the No. 1 female tennis player in the world after winning her last four tournaments ahead of Rome 2022 this weekend, where she will get to prepare on a clay surface and test out her injured shoulder before the grand slam tournament.

The 2020 French Open Champion, Swiatek has won 23 matches in a row and is undefeated in WTA 100 events in 2022. Originally pegged at +450 odds to win Roland-Garros 2022, Swiatek has seen her French Open odds drop down to +185 at the best online sportsbooks.

After a strong performance in Madrid, Simona Halep has the next best odds to win the French Open at +600. Meanwhile, 2021 French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova has seen her odds move from +1000 to +1200 at BetOnline, one of the top tennis betting sites.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Rome 2022 due to an achilles injury in hopes of playing at the French Open. Currently, Osaka comes in with +2000 odds to win Roland-Garros while Serena Williams has even longer French Open odds at +3300.

Williams has won 23 grand slam tournaments, more than any tennis player during the open era. However, she has won only three times at Roland-Garros compared to six US Open titles compared to seven at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 French Open Odds Play Iga Swiatek +185 Simona Halep +600 Barbora Krejcikova +1200 Paula Badosa +1200 Aryna Sabalenka +1600 Maria Sakkari +1600 Ons Jabeur +1600 Naomi Osaka +2000 Garbine Muguruza +2000 Emma Raducanu +2500 Coco Gauff +2500 Bianca Andreescu +2500 Jelena Ostapenko +2500 Anett Kontaveit +2500 Serena Williams +3300 Elena Rybakina +3300 Amanda Anisimova +3300 Karolina Muchova +4000 Victoria Azarenka +4000 Elina Svitolina +4000 Marketa Vondrousova +4000 Jessica Pegula +4000 Belinda Bencic +4000 Leylah Fernandez +4000 Danielle Collins +4000 Petra Kvitova +5000 Karolina Pliskova +5000 Veronika Kudermetova +5000 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +6600 Madison Keys +6600 Daria Kasatkina +6600 Ekaterina Alexandrova +6600 Jennifer Brady +6600 Clara Tauson +6600 Elise Mertens +6600 Tamara Zidansek +8000 Angelique Kerber +8000 Sofia Kenin +10000 Sloane Stephens +10000 Marta Kostyuk +10000 Alize Cornet +10000 Dayana Yastremska +10000 Linda Fruhvirtova +15000

